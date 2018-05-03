Eagles win at Logan, 8-3

LOGAN, Ohio — A midweek milestone.

The Eastern baseball team picked up its 20th victory of the season on Wednesday in Hocking County, defeating non-conference host Logan by an 8-3 count.

Eastern (20-2) — which hasn’t reached the 20-win milestone since 2005 —led wire-to-wire, beginning the night with a four-run inning. Before the game’s first out was recorded Austin Coleman doubled home Christian Mattox. Nate Durst scored with one out in the first, and then Coleman and Josh Brewer scored with two outs.

Logan got one run back in when Trey Slack scored in the bottom of the first, but Richmond singled home Coleman in the top of the second, making the EHS advantage 5-1.

Jonathan Corbett and Layton Cassady scored in the bottom of the frame for Logan, cutting Eastern’s advantage back to two. However, LHS didn’t reach scoring position again until the sixth inning.

The Eagles were hitless in the third, fourth and fifth innings, but rallied with four straight two-out singles, plating two Mattox and Owen Arix in the top of the sixth.

The Chiefs left runners on second and third in the bottom of the sixth, and Eastern added an insurance run in the top of the seventh, as Kaleb Hill doubled and later scored. Logan came up empty in the seventh and fell by an 8-3 final.

Isaiah Fish was the winning pitcher of record in 1⅔ innings of relief for EHS, giving up two runs on four walks, a hit and a hit batter. Mattox pitched the first 1⅓innings, striking out three and surrendering one run on two hits.

Arix pitched the final four frames in shut out fashion for Eastern, striking out two, walking two and allowing two hits.

Dylan Mellinger suffered the loss in a complete game for the Chiefs, giving up eight runs on 13 hits and two walks. Mellinger struck out one batter, the final one he faced.

Durst led the EHS offense, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one run batted in. Mattox and Coleman were both 2-for-4 with two runs scored, with Coleman earning a double and an RBI.

Ethen Richmond singled once and drove in two runs for the guests, Hill doubled once and scored once, Arix and Brewer both singled once and scored once, while Ryan Harbour singled once and drove in a run. Matthew Blanchard contributed a single to the winning cause, while Colton Reynolds had an RBI.

LHS was led by Corbett, who was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

The Chiefs committed the game’s only error. EHS left seven runners on base, while Logan stranded nine.

Eastern is now 7-1 in non-league play, winning three straight, including a victory over the then No. 2 team in Division IV Whiteoak.

After hosting Federal Hocking on Thursday, Eastern will finish league play on Friday at Southern.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

