Lady Chiefs squeak past Eastern, 6-4

LOGAN, Ohio — All that work coming back, just to fall short.

The Eastern softball team fought back from four runs down to force extra innings in Wednesday’s non-conference game in Hocking County, but Logan ultimately claimed a 6-4 victory after walk-off home run.

Eastern (15-4) fell behind 2-0 in home half of the first inning, as Kellie Arnett hit a two-run home run with two outs in the frame. Logan added two to its lead in the third frame, as Arnett drove in Payton Frasure and then scored on a single by Nettie Ludwig.

The Lady Eagles’ first hit of the game came in the third inning, and the Lady Eagles didn’t reach scoring position until the top of the fifth. After back-to-back singles by Kelsey Roberts and Tessa Rockhold to lead off the frame, courtesy runner Kennadi Rockhold scored on an Emmalea Durst sac-fly, and then Tessa Rockhold scored on a Courtney Fitzgerald sacrifice.

Eastern tied the game in the following inning, as a two-out Cera Grueser single was followed up by a Sidney Cook home run.

The Lady Eagles had a chance to take the lead in the top of the eighth inning, but had a runner thrown out at third base, and stranded another runner on third.

Logan was sent down in order in the sixth and seventh innings, but a one-out single by Frasure was followed by a walk-off home run from Emma Rutter, giving the hosts a 6-4 victory.

Tessa Rockhold suffered the pitching loss in 3⅓ innings of relief, striking out one batter, while allowing two runs on three hits. EHS starting pitcher Elaina Hensley went four innings, struck out one and gave up four runs, two earned, on seven hits.

Ludwig tossed a complete game and earned the win for the Lady Chiefs, striking out two, while allowing four runs on eight hits.

Tessa Rockhold led the Lady Eagles, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Cook hit a home run, scored once and had two RBIs, Ally Barber contributed a triple, while Grueser, Fitzgerald, Roberts and Kelsey Casto each singled once, with Grueser scoring a run and Fitzgerald earning an RBI. Kennadi Rockhold scored once for EHS, while Durst picked up an RBI.

Logan’s offense was led by Frasure, who was 3-for-4 with three runs. Arnett hit a home run, scored twice and drove in three runs, Rutter hit a home run, scored once and drove in two, while Ludwig had a single and an RBI.

Eastern committed the game’s only run and left just one runner on base, while LHS stranded two.

EHS is scheduled to visit Southern on Friday in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division finale.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100

