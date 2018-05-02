Big Blacks fall at Nitro, 15-5

NITRO, W.Va. — All good things must come to an end.

The Point Pleasant baseball team saw its three-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday night, suffering a 15-5 setback in five innings to host Nitro in Kanawha County.

The Big Blacks (11-10) leaped to a 3-0 advantage in the first, as Miles Williams, Carter Smith and Austin Richardson each scored a run in the inning.

Nitro took a 5-3 advantage in the bottom of the first, sending nine hitters to the plate and manufacturing five runs on three hits, two walks, a wild pitch and an error.

PPHS cut the deficit to 5-4 in the second, as Smith reached on a one-out single and advanced on two NHS errors before scoring on a fielder’s choice off of the bat of Joel Beattie.

The Wildcats tacked on three additional runs in the bottom of the second, two Big Blacks’ errors accompanied by three hits by the hosts extended the lead to 8-4.

Point Pleasant narrowed the margin to 8-5 in the third, when Alec Smith reached on a two-out double and scored when Williams reached base on an error in the next at bat.

Nitro pushed its lead to 12-5 in the bottom of the third, when Tyler Anderson led of the inning with a single and Hunter Stamper, Mike Stone, Josh Adkins and Logan Gaddy each followed with RBI doubles.

The Wildcats furthered their lead to 15-5 in the fourth, as Point Pleasant was held scoreless over the span of the final two innings to close out the 10-run victory in five innings.

Joe Herdman took the loss for the Big Blacks, as he surrendered five runs on two hits, with two walks in one-third of an inning of work.

Hunter Blain appeared in one inning of relief, allowing three runs on two hits. Sam Pinkerton pitched 2⅔ innings of relief, allowing seven runs, nine hits, one walk, while striking out two batters.

Carter Smith, Alec Smith and Kyelar Morrow each finished with two hits apiece, respectively, to lead Point Pleasant at the plate.

Austin Richardson finished with one safety to conclude the hit totals for PPHS.

Beattie and Morrow provided one RBI apiece to conclude the offensive totals for the Big Blacks.

Point Pleasant committed three of the game’s errors, while Nitro had four.

The Big Blacks left six runners on base, while the Wildcats stranded five.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.