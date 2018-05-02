Softball postseason set in Ohio

The high school postseason is just around the corner, but the roads to the district tournament were paved Sunday afternoon as the 2018 OHSAA Southeast District softball tournaments were officially released in all four divisions.

A half-dozen Ohio Valley Publishing schools — Gallia Academy, Meigs, River Valley, Southern, South Gallia and Eastern — now know where their opening games will be and who they will be facing in their respective sectional matchups.

Half of the six area programs need only one win to get out of sectional play, while Meigs, River Valley and South Gallia each need at least two victories to advance to their respective district tournaments.

Starting in Division IV, top-seeded Eastern earned the area’s highest overall placement and will host the winner of the 8-9 matchup between South Webster and South Gallia in a sectional final at Don Jackson Field at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 10.

The Lady Rebels face the Lady Jeeps in the postseason opener at 5 p.m. Monday, May 7, in Scioto County.

Third-seeded Southern will host the winner of the 6-11 matchup between Pike Eastern and Federal Hocking in a sectional final contest at Star Mill Park at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 10.

Division IV district tournament play will be held at the University of Rio Grande starting May 15.

Gallia Academy secured a four-seed in Division II and will host third-seeded Unioto in a sectional final at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 9.

River Valley drew a nine-seed and travels to eighth-seeded Vinton County for a D-2 sectional semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 5. The winner travels to Jackson to face the top-seeded Ironladies at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the sectional final.

Division II district tournament play will be held at the University of Rio Grande starting May 14.

Meigs — the lone Division III program in the Ohio Valley Publishing area — came away with a seven-seed and will host 10th-seeded Crooksville in a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 8.

The winner will travel to Albany to face second-seeded Alexander in the D-3 sectional final at 5 p.m. Friday, May 11.

Division III district tournament play will be held at the Unioto High School starting May 14.

Visit seodab.org for complete pairings and brackets of the 2018 OHSAA Southeast District softball tournament.

Meigs junior Taylor Swartz (left) steals second base during the Lady Marauders’ 6-5 win over Wellston on April 9 in Rocksprings, Ohio. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.3-MHS-Swartz.jpg Meigs junior Taylor Swartz (left) steals second base during the Lady Marauders’ 6-5 win over Wellston on April 9 in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-23423, ext. 2101.

