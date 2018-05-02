Marauders fall at Wellston, 2-1

WELLSTON, Ohio — Down to the wire.

The Meigs baseball team suffered its fourth one-run league loss on Tuesday, suffering a 2-1 setback to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division foe Wellston in Jackson County.

The Marauders (7-10, 7-4 TVC Ohio) scored the first run of the contest in the fifth, as Cory Cox led of with a single and later scored on two-out single by Briar Wolfe to take a 1-0 lead.

The Golden Rockets countered in the bottom of the fifth, when Chase Ingalls walked to start the inning and scored on a two-out single by Michael Graham to tie the game at 1-1. Meigs prevented Wellston from the go-ahead run in the frame, recording the third out of the inning with a putout of Hunter Cardwell also attempting to score on the hit by Graham.

Both teams were held without a base runner in the sixth, as MHS pitcher Zach Helton struck out the side in the bottom half of the frame.

The Maroon and Gold threatened in the seventh, as Cox led off with a single but was left stranded in scoring position.

Wellston broke the 1-all tie in the bottom of the seventh, as Cardwell reached on a two-out walk and scored as Connor Bates provided a single two batters later and closed out a 2-1 walk-off victory for the hosts.

Helton took the loss for Meigs, as he pitched 6⅔ innings, allowing two runs on six hits, three walks, while striking out 11 batters.

Cox finished with two hits to lead the Marauders at the plate, while Briar Wolfe, Zayne Wolfe and Bryce Swatzel each finished with one safety apiece, respectively.

Cox also provided the lone run scored of the contest, while Briar Wolfe provided Meigs’ single RBI.

The Marauders were responsible for all four of the game’s errors. Meigs stranded seven runners on base, while the Golden Rockets left six.

The setback by the Maroon and Gold is the second of the season at the hands of Wellston, having previously lost to the Blue and Gold by a final of 4-3 on April 9 in Rocksprings, Ohio.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

