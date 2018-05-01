Rio baseball to face Cougars in RSC tourney opener

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande will face Indiana University Kokomo in the first round of the 2018 River States Conference Baseball Tournament on Thursday, at 7 p.m., at VA Memorial Tournament.

The six-team, double-elimination tourney is slated to run through Sunday.

The third-seeded RedStorm (26-24, 17-10 RSC) has won nine of its last 10 outings — including a three-game sweep at Brescia University last weekend — to get over the .500 mark for the first time all season.

IU Kokomo (30-19-1, 16-11 RSC), which is fielding a baseball program for the first time this season, grabbed the No. 4 seed after winning a tiebreaker with Midway University.

The upstart Cougars took two of its three regular season games against Rio on Easter weekend at Bob Evans Field.

The tournament begins with three games on Thursday — at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The same time schedule follows for Friday and Saturday, with three games per day. The championship round is Sunday, May 6 starting at 11 a.m. with a second championship game if necessary at 3 p.m.

No. 1 seed IU Southeast (37-10, 23-4 RSC) begins the tournament on Thursday, at 11 a.m., by taking on No. 6 seed Brescia (Ky.) University (12-33, 10-17 RSC). IU Southeast won the RSC regular-season championship and has already locked in a qualifying spot to the NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round.

The winner of the conference tournament will earn a national bid as well.

No. 2 seed Point Park University (41-7, 23-4 RSC) faces No. 5 seed Midway (Ky.) University (24-22, 15-11 RSC) in Thursday’s second game at 3 p.m., with the Rio-Kokomo matchup closing things out at 7 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

