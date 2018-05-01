Southern girls 5th, boys 7th at Marietta Noon Lions

MARIETTA, Ohio — The Southern girls team finished fifth, while the boys claimed seventh in the Marietta Noon Lions track and field meet on Saturday in Washington County.

The host Lady Tigers won the girls team title with a 187, 37 ahead of runner-up Ritchie County. Belpre was third with 89, followed by Meadowbrook with 62, Southern with 42, Caldwell with 35, Waterford with 26 and Belpre ‘B’ with 11.

The Lady Tornadoes had a pair of champions, with Baylee Wolfe winning the high jump at 5-00, and Sydney Roush winning the 3200m run at 13:20.07. Roush also picked up a third place finish with a time of 2:49.06 in the 800m run, while Wolfe had a fourth place leap of 14-5 in the long jump.

Also for the SHS girls, Mallory Johnson was fourth in the 800m run with a time of 2:50.93, and sixth in the 1600m run with a time of 6:26.71.

Ritchie County won the boys team title with a 123, just four points ahead of second place Belpre. Marietta claimed third with 115, followed by Meadowbrook with 88.5, Caldwell with 82, Parkersburg with 50, Southern with 30 and Waterford with 27.5.

Trey McNickle led the SHS boys, finishing second in the long jump at 18-7, second in the 100m dash at 11.65 and sixth in the 200m dash at 24.97.

Conner Wolfe placed fourth in the long jump with a lead of 17-10¼ for the Tornadoes, while Dameson Jenkins was fifth in the shot put at 38-8.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of 2018 Marietta Noon Lions track and field meet.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.