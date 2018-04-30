Point avenges Generals, 15-7

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Plenty of runs to spare.

The Point Pleasant baseball team trailed for one inning in a non-conference contest on Saturday against visiting Winfield, as the Big Blacks earned a 15-7 victory in Mason County.

PPHS (10-9) surrendered four runs in the top of the first but closed the deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the inning, as Carter Smith connected on a two-run home run and Austin Richardson followed with a solo shot.

The Big Blacks knotted the game at 4-all in the second, as Miles Williams provided a solo home run with two outs.

Point Pleasant took control of the game in the third — highlighted by Williams second home run of the contest — as it manufactured seven runs on six hits to take an 11-4 advantage.

Winfield narrowed the margin to 11-6 in the fourth, as a double by Landon Fairchild scored Nicholas Ferguson and Peyton Stover.

PPHS extended its lead to 15-6 in the fifth, as it sent nine hitters to the plate and collected four runs on four hits, one walk and an error.

The Generals countered with one run over the span of the final two of play, as the Big Blacks closed out an eight-run victory.

Williams was the winning pitcher of record for Point Pleasant, as he surrendered seven runs, 10 hits, two walks, while striking out four hitters in six innings of work. Williams also led PPHS at the plate with three hits, including two home runs, with three RBI and four runs scored.

Kyelar Morrow provided one inning of relief for the hosts, allowing no runs, no hits with one strikeout.

On the offensive side, Brody Jeffers had three hits, while Richardson, Carter Smith, Alec Smith, Tucker Mayes and Hunter Blain each finished with two safeties apiece, respectively.

Richardson led PPHS with five runs batted in, as Jeffers provided two RBI. Blain and Carter Smith also had one RBI apiece.

Joel Beattie had one hit to conclude the offensive totals for the Big Blacks.

The win for Point Pleasant earned a season split with Winfield, having lost an 8-6 decision to the Generals on April 2 in Putnam County.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.