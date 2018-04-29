Lady Falcons sweep Southern in doubleheader

RACINE, Ohio — Talk about a successful Saturday.

The Wahama softball team picked up two Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division victories on Saturday at Star Mill Park, as the Lady Falcons defeated host Southern by counts of 11-2 and 8-5 in five innings each.

Wahama (15-10, 11-3 TVC Hocking) led wire-to-wire in the first game, as the very first batter of the day, Hannah Rose, blasted a solo home run. With two outs in the top of the first, Emma Gibbs scored on a error, and then Ashtyn Russell scored on a single by Victoria VanMatre, who then scored on another error.

Southern (11-5, 10-3) cut its deficit in half in the bottom half of the first, as Lauren Lavender singled home Josie Cundiff, and then Jordan Hardwick scored on a wild pitch. The Lady Tornadoes didn’t advance past second base again in the contest.

Wahama made its lead 5-2 in the top of the second inning, as Russell singled home Emily VanMatre. A two-run home run by Rose pushed the Lady Falcon lead to 7-2 in the following inning, and then Victoria VanMatre singled home Russell in the top of the fourth.

The Lady Falcons capped off the 11-2 victory with a trio of runs on two hits, one error and one hit batter in the top of the fifth inning.

Gibbs was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for WHS, striking out four and allowing two earned runs, six hits and two walks.

Sydney Cleland took the loss in five innings for the hosts, striking out one batter and allowing 11 runs, seven earned, on 14 hits and a walk.

At the plate for Wahama, Gibbs was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, Rose was 2-for-2 with two homers, three runs scored and three RBIs, while Victoria VanMatre was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs.

Russell singled twice, scored twice and drove in one run for the Red and White, Hannah Billups singled twice and scored once, while Emily VanMatre singled once, scored once and drove in a run. Maddy VanMatre earned a single and an RBI, while Grace Haddox picked up a single and a run for the victors.

Lavender led the SHS offense, going 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Cundiff singled once and scored once in the setback, Cleland, Kassie Barton and Abby Cummins each singled once, while Hardwick scored a run.

Southern was responsible for all-3 of the game’s errors. Wahama left seven runners on base, three more than SHS.

In the second game, with Wahama has the home team on scoreboard, the Lady Falcons never trailed. WHS went up 3-0 in the bottom of the first, as Maddy VanMatre drove in Rose, then Russell singled home Gibbs, and finally Billups doubled home Russell.

Southern got one run back in the top of the second, as Lavender scored on a double steal.

Wahama went up 7-1 in the bottom of the second, as Gibbs singled home Rose, then Maddy VanMatre doubled home Gibbs, and then Victoria VanMatre singled home Russell and Maddy VanMatre.

In the third inning, Cleland singled in Jaiden Roberts for the Lady Tornadoes, but then Gibbs drove in Haddox for the Lady Falcons.

Southern cut its deficit to 8-4 in the top of the fourth inning, as Kaitlyn DeLaCruz doubled home Shelbi Dailey and then scored on a double by Roberts.

A Paige VanMeter home run pulled the Lady Tornadoes within three in the top of the fifth, but a groundout ended the game and gave WHS a 8-5 victory.

Billups was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Wahama, striking out one batter and walking one, while giving up five earned runs on 12 hits.

Cummins took the loss in 2⅓ innings for the Lady Tornadoes, allowing eight runs, five earned, on eight hits and a walk. Cleland pitched the final 1⅔ for Southern, striking out two batters and walking one.

Rose led the WHS offense, going 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored. Maddy VanMatre doubled once, scored once and drove in two runs, Billups doubled once and drove in one run, while Gibbs and Russell both singled once and scored once, with Gibbs earning two RBIs, and Russell picking up one RBI.

Victoria VanMatre singled once and drove in two runs, while Haddox singled once and scored once in the win.

Roberts led the SHS offense, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, one run and one RBI. Dailey and DeLaCruz both doubled once, singled once and scored once, with DeLaCruz earning an RBI. VanMeter hit a home run, scored once and drove in one, Lavender doubled once and scored once, while Cundiff added a double.

Cleland and Kassie Barton both singled once in the setback, with Cleland earning an RBI.

SHS committed both of the game’s errors. Wahama left four runners on base, while Southern stranded three.

