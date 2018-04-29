Marauders blank Vinton County, 4-0

McARTHUR, Ohio — Ending the week on a high note.

The Meigs baseball team claimed a 4-0 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Vinton County on Saturday, holding the Vikings to just three hits in the contest.

Vinton County stranded a pair of runners on base in the bottom of the first inning, and didn’t reach base again the bottom of the seventh inning.

The first eight Marauders (7-9, 7-3 TVC Ohio) were retired in order, but Alex Pierce scored on an error in the top of the third to break the scoreless tie.

Meigs was sent down in order in the fourth and fifth innings, but added three insurance runs with two outs in the top of the sixth, as Zayne Wolfe drove in Cole Arnott, and then Brentten Young doubled home Briar Wolfe and Zach Helton.

Both teams stranded a runner in scoring position in the seventh inning, as Meigs sealed the 4-0 win.

Zayne Wolfe was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for the Marauders, striking out five batters and walking zero, while allowing just three hits.

Harper suffered the loss in six innings on the mound for the Vikings, surrendering four runs on four hits and two walks, while striking out three.

Young doubled once and drove in two runs, Helton, Arnott, and Briar Wolfe each singled once and scored once, while Pierce scored a run, and Zayne Wolfe drove a run.

Abele doubled once for VCHS, while Bartoe and Norris both singled once.

Vinton County was responsible for both of the game’s errors. Meigs left two runners on base, while VCHS stranded three.

MHS also defeated the Vikings by a 12-5 tally on April 6 in Rocksprings.

The Marauders head to Wellston on Tuesday for their next game.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

