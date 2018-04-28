Meigs girls 4th, boys 9th at Vinton County Invite

McARTHUR, Ohio — The Meigs track and field team finished tied for fourth in the girls team standings and ninth in the boys competition on Thursday at the Vinton County Invitational.

The host Lady Vikings won the girls team title with a score of 164, 37 ahead of second place Waverly. Jackson was third with a total of 108, while Southeastern and Meigs tied for fourth at 47. Alexander was sixth with 43, followed by Federal Hocking with 33, Paint Valley with 24, Huntington Ross with 23 and Trimble with 20. Vinton County’s ‘B’ team was 11th with 13, while Piketon was 12th with six, and Wellston rounded out the 13-team field with five points.

In relay events, the Lady Marauders’ 4x400m quartet of Madison Fields, Carmen Doherty, Lydia Edwards and Madison Cremeans was fifth with a time of 4:50.5, while the 4x800m team of Doherty, Caitlyn Rest, Alexus Metheney and Ariann Sizemore was sixth with a time of 12:32.

The Lady Marauders’ only first place finish came from Edwards with a mark of 7-6 in the pole vault. Edwards also had a fifth place finish in the 100m hurdles with a time of 18.8.

Fields was second in the 400m dash with a time of 1:07.2 for Meigs, Caroline Roush was third in the shot put at 30-3 and fifth in the discus throw at 87-00, while Cremeans was fourth in the 800m run at 2:46.8.

Waverly won the boys team title with a score of 141.33, followed by Paint Valley with 95, and Jackson with 88. Alexander was fourth with 70, followed by Southeastern (59.33), Vinton County (59), Piketon (34) and Trimble (26.33). The Marauders were ninth with 23, Federal Hocking and Wellston tied for 10th with 22, while Huntington Ross rounded out the 12-team field with 19.

Bailey Caruthers had the Marauders’ only first place finish, posting a mark of 6-0 in the high jump. Also in the high jump, Devon Hawley was sixth at 5-6, while Matthew Jackson was fifth in the discus throw at 129-5.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Vinton County Invitational.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

