Buckeyes edge Meigs, 2-1

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Unfortunately for the Marauders, what goes around comes around.

The Meigs baseball team — which defeated Nelsonville-York by a 1-0 count on April 13 in Rocksprings — lost to the Buckeyes by a 2-1 tally in eight innings in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Friday in Athens County.

Meigs (6-9, 6-3 TVC Ohio) fired the opening salvo, as Tyler Tillis drove in Brentten Young with two outs in the top of the second inning.

The Buckeyes tied the game in the bottom of the third, as Garrett Maiden scored on a two-out single by Shakim Williams.

Meigs left a runner on third in the top of the sixth, and then stranded runners on the corners in the top of the eighth.

The Buckeyes left two runners in scoring position in the sixth, and finally broke the 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth, as D.J. Hopkins hit a walk-off single, bringing Jared Clemons home from third for the game-winning run.

The losing pitcher of record was MHS sophomore Briar Wolfe, who struck out 12 batters and allowed two earned runs on 10 hits and two walks in a complete game.

Maiden earned the win in a complete game for the Buckeyes, surrendering one earned run on four hits, while striking out five batters and walking two.

Tillis, Young, Wesley Smith and Zayne Wolfe each singled once for the Marauders, with Tillis earning an RBI and Young scoring a run.

Bryce Parker-Lent led the Orange and Brown, going 3-for-4 with a double. Maiden was 2-for-4 with a double and a run, Clemons was 2-for-4 with a run, while Hopkins was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The Buckeyes committed both of the game’s errors. Meigs left seven runners on base, while NYHS stranded eight.

After visiting Vinton County on Saturday, the Marauders are scheduled for a trip to Wellston on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.