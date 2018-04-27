Lady Marauders knock off Nelsonville-York, 10-0

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Ending the skid in style.

The Meigs softball team snapped its four-game losing skid on Friday in Athens County, as the Lady Marauders breezed to a 10-0 victory in five innings over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Nelsonville-York.

After stranding two runners in scoring position in the first inning, Meigs (9-6, 7-2 TVC Ohio) broke the scoreless tie in the top of the second, as Jerrica Smith reached on an error and later scored.

Taylor Swartz, Baylee Tracy and Chonslyn Spaun each scored in the following inning, stretching the Lady Marauder lead to 4-0.

Four hits and an error allowed Meigs to double its lead in the top of the fourth, and then Bre Zirkle doubled home Swartz and Ciera Older in the top of the fifth, making the margin 10-0. The Lady Buckeyes never advanced past second base in the setback.

Zirkle was the winning pitcher of record with a complete game shut out for Meigs, striking out five batters, walking one and allowing three hits.

Kimberly Jones suffered the loss in four innings for NYHS, allowing 10 runs, six earned, on 10 hits and a walk.

Zirkle led the Lady Marauders at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. Swartz was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored for MHS, while Older was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Peyton Rowe doubled once for Meigs, Spaun singled once, scored once and drove in two runs, Jerrica Smith singled once, scored once and picked up one RBI, while Karington Brinker earned a single and an RBI. Hannah Tackett also had an RBI in the win, while Tracy and Bre Lilly scored two runs and one run respectively.

Skylar Riffle, Taylor Ferguson and Sydney McClelland each singled once for the hosts.

NYHS committed four of the game’s five errors. Both teams stranded six runners on base.

The Lady Marauders also claimed a 15-5 mercy rule victory over NYHS on April 13 in Rocksprings.

Meigs is scheduled to play at Jackson in a non-conference tilt on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

