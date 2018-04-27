Rio Grande’s Petty-Craft wins at Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — University of Rio Grande senior Tyanna Petty-Craft captured the championship of the College Division Women’s Heptathlon at the prestigious Penn Relays, Wednesday afternoon, at Franklin Field.

Petty-Craft, a native of Somerset, Ohio, out-pointed four other athletes for the title.

Petty-Craft totaled with 4,686 points to finish ahead of runner-up Emily Hagarty from Adelphi University, who recorded 4,373 points.

Petty-Craft won four of the seven events which made up the competition — the 100-meter hurdles (15.16), the 200-meter dash (25.86), the long jump (5.21m) and 800-meter dash (2:27.90).

She was the runner-up in the high jump (8.85m), third in the javelin throw (29.10m) and fifth in the shot put (8.85m).

Petty-Craft becomes the second athlete with Rio Grande ties to win a championship at the Penn Relays.

Former URG men’s track & field standout Matt Boyles — now a member of the Rio Grande Athletic Hall of Fame — finished first in the Olympic Development 10,000m Walk in 2004.

Petty-Craft will join the rest of her RedStorm teammates in Pittsburgh to compete in Friday’s River States Conference Track and Field Championships.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

