Winfield avenges Lady Knights, 8-5

WINFIELD, W.Va. — No late heroics this time around.

Host Winfield overcame a pair of one-run deficits and built an 8-2 lead through six complete, then held off a seventh inning rally on Thursday night en route to claiming an 8-5 victory over the Point Pleasant softball team in a non-conference matchup in Putnam County.

The visiting Lady Knights (14-6) established a 1-0 lead after a half-inning of play as Leah Cochran singled home Kelsie Byus with two outs, but the Lady Generals rallied with a run of their own in the first as Faith Gaylor singled home Abigail Lloyd with two outs — tying the game at one-all.

The Red and Black reclaimed the lead in the top of the third as Byus led the inning off with a solo shot to left-center, giving PPHS its final advantage of the night at 2-1.

WHS, however, answered in a big way over the next two innings by plating a pair of runs in both the third and fourth frames, giving the Green and White a 5-2 edge.

Gaylor tied the game in the third with a one-out single that plated Lloyd, then Mackenzie Hale scored the eventual game-winner on a two-out single by Samantha Harper — giving Winfield a 3-2 advantage.

Gaylor followed with a two-out, two-RBI single in the fourth that brought both Lloyd and Sydney Houck plateward for a three-run cushion.

The score remained that way until the bottom of the sixth as three errors came back to haunt PPHS during a three-run outburst that pushed Winfield out in front by an 8-2 margin.

Houck reached on an error to lead off the sixth, then moved to third on a second error that allowed Brooklyn Hughes to reach safely with two outs. Harper followed with a single that plated Houck, then Gracie Dennison singled — but a throwing error allowed both Hughes and Harper to come home for a six-run cushion.

Kelsey Price singled home both Peyton Jordan and Amber Hatfield with one away in the top of the seventh for an 8-4 deficit, then Izzy King lifted a sacrifice fly to right that allowed Cochran to score for a three-run deficit. Point popped out to third base in its next at-bat, which wrapped up the 8-5 outcome.

Winfield outhit the guests by an 11-9 overall margin and also benefited from eight PPHS errors while committing only three miscues. The Lady Generals stranded 10 runners on base, while the Lady Knights left eight on the bags.

Allison Weiss was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three unearned runs and five hits over 4⅓ innings of relief work while striking out one. Jordan took the loss after surrendering five runs (one earned) and nine hits over four frames.

Byus, Cochran and Izzy King led the Red and Black with two hits apiece, followed by Price, Tanner King and Hannah Smith with a safety each. Price drove in a team-high two RBIs in the setback.

Gaylor paced WHS with three hits and four RBIs, followed by Houck and Harper with two safeties each. Hale, Hughes, Dennison and Naomi Jarrell also had a hit apiece in the triumph.

Winfield salvaged a season split with the Lady Knights, who won the first matchup by a 4-3 count at PPHS back on April 14.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.