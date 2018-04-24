Wahama splits with Yellow Jackets

MASON, W.Va. — If at first you don’t succeed, try again.

The Wahama baseball team suffered a nine-run defeat, then immediately returned to the win column following a 13-4 setback and 10-9 victory versus Williamstown on Saturday during a non-conference doubleheader in Mason County.

The White Falcons (9-5) surrendered four runs in the first two innings of the opener, but cut the deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the second, as Antonio Serevicz, David Hendrick and Trevor Hunt each reached and scored in the frame. Wahama manufactured all three runs on just one hit, a walk and two Williamstown errors.

The Yellow Jackets (18-3) extended their lead to 7-3 in the top of the third, as two errors by Wahama in the inning allowed Nate Suprano, Ryan Brown and Trenton Lynch to score.

The Red and White narrowed the margin to 7-4 in the bottom half of the third, as Tyler Bumgarner reached on a one-out walk and later scored on a two-out double by Hendrick.

Wahama was held scoreless over the span of the next four innings, as Williamstown added two additional runs in the fifth and plated four more in the seventh to earn a 13-4 victory.

Tanner Smith suffered the pitching loss for the White Falcons in the opener, as he surrendered seven runs on nine hits, while allowing one walk.

David Hendrick provided 3⅓ innings of relief, allowing six runs on seven hits, with three walks and three strikeouts. Hendrick also provided one hit, one RBI and score a run in the contest.

Jonathan Frye pitched two-thirds innings of relief and surrendered no runs and no hits, while striking out two hitters.

Dalton Kearns led the way for Wahama at the plate with four hits and one RBI. Bryton Grate, Colton Arrington, Anthony Ortiz and Bumgarner each finished with one safety apiece to conclude the hit totals for the Red and White.

The finale was all in favor of the White Falcons, as they soared to a 3-0 advantage in the first inning. Bumgarner provided a two RBI double and Hendrick added a run-producing single to stake the host to an early three-run lead.

Williamstown countered in the top of the third, as Lynch led off with an single and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Bradan Mullenix to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Red and White extended their lead in the bottom half of the third, as Ortiz, Smith, Hendrick, Arrington and Trevor Hunt each provided a run batted in apiece to push the lead to 8-1.

The Yellow Jackets closed the gap to 8-6 in the top of the fourth, as they sent 10 hitters to the plate and scored five runs on two hits, with four walks and an error.

Wahama furthered the lead to 9-6 in the bottom of the fourth, as Hendrick led off the inning with a solo home run.

Both teams scored one run apiece in the fifth frame, as the White Falcons carried an 10-7 advantage into the finale.

Williamstown added two runs in the seventh, by way of a sacrifice fly by Mason Adkins and single by Mullenix to cut the deficit to 10-9. Wahama however closed out the contest with a strikeout to Cullen Cutright with two runners left on base to earn the one-run victory.

Jonathan Frye was the winning pitcher in the finale, as he surrendered three runs on two hits, with five walks and one strikeout in four innings of work.

Serevicz pitched three innings and allowed one run on three hits, one walk, while striking out two hitters.

Bumgarner also appeared in relief and surrendered five runs, two hits, with four walks and four strikeouts.

Hendrick led Wahama at the plate in game two, as he had three safeties, three RBI and scored twice.

Arrington and Bumgarner followed with two hits apiece, while Grate, Hunt, Serevicz, Smith, Ortiz and Kearns each finished with one safety each, respectively.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.