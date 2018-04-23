Wahama winless at SV tourney

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Not much lightning in this Valley of Thunder.

The Wahama softball team produced more than two runs in only one of its three losses on Friday and Saturday at the 2018 Valley of Thunder tournament being held at Symmes Valley High School in Lawrence County.

The Lady Falcons (11-8) had a five-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night in their opener against Oak Hill, which resulted in an 18-2 setback.

WHS put together a much more competitive contest against the host Lady Vikings in the Saturday opener, but ultimately fell by a 9-7 count. The Red and White finished off their tournament appearance with a 10-1 loss to Chesapeake on Saturday evening.

Wahama started the weekend well enough as the Lady Oaks led only 2-1 through three innings of play, but the Red and Black followed with eight consecutive scores to build a 10-1 cushion midway through the sixth.

Emily VanMatre doubled home Hannah Rose — who also scored on an Emma Gibbs single in the third — to make it a 10-2 contest through six complete.

OHHS, however, sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the seventh, which led to eight runs — including a three-run home run by Caitlyn Brisker — that completed the 16-run outcome.

Oak Hill outhit the hosts by a sizable 21-5 overall margin and also committed only one of the four errors in the game. The Lady Oaks left 10 runners on base, while the Lady Falcons stranded only three on the bags.

Adkins was the winning pitcher after allowing an earned run and five hits over seven innings while striking out four. Rose took the loss after surrendering seven earned runs, nine hits and three walks over four frames while fanning two.

Rose led Wahama with two hits and two runs scored, followed by Gibbs, VanMatre and Ashtyn Russell with a safety apiece.

Brisker paced the Lady Oaks with five hits and added four RBIs, while McCain drove in a team-high five RBIs on three safeties.

Errors ultimately plagues the Lady Falcons in the middle contest against Symmes Valley as the guests committed five of the six miscues overall.

SVHS built a 4-0 lead after two complete, but Wahama found some offensive rhythm in the top of the third. Emily VanMatre singled home Rose for a 4-1 contest, then Gibbs came around on a Maddy VanMatre single that made it a 4-2 deficit.

Victoria VanMatre then delivered a two-out single that allowed Emily VanMatre to come plateward while cutting the lead down to 4-3 midway through three.

The Lady Vikings answered with three runs in their half of the third, then tacked on another in the fourth while extending its lead out to 8-3 after four full frames.

Maddy VanMatre singled home Gibbs in the fifth to cut the deficit in half, then later scored on a wild pitch that made it 8-5. Victoria VanMatre grounded out while bringing Russell home for an 8-6 contest.

The hosts tacked on a run in the home half of the sixth to reclaim a three-run cushion, but Wahama made one last charge as Emily VanMatre started the seventh by reaching safely on an error.

A one-out single by Victoria VanMatre allowed Emily VanMatre to score for a two-run deficit. The guests had runners at second and third with one away, but ultimately left both stranded following an infield pop-up and a ground out.

The Lady Falcons outhit Symmes Valley by a 13-11 overall margin and left seven runners on base. The Red and Gray, conversely, stranded eight on the bags.

Kingerly was credited with the win after allowing six earned runs, 13 hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out two. Gibbs took the loss after surrendering eight runs (six earned), eight hits and six walks over 4⅓ frames while fanning one.

All three VanMatres paced the guests with a trio of hits apiece, followed by Rose with two safeties. Gibbs and Hannah Billups also had a hit each in the setback.

Victoria VanMatre drove in a team-best three RBIs and Maddy VanMatre knocked in two runs. Gibbs and Emily VanMatre each scored two runs.

Kingerly paced SVHS with three hits and three RBIs, while Webb added three hits and scored three times.

The Lady Falcons trailed 4-0 midway through the fourth in their game against Chesapeake, but the hosts produced a run in the fourth as Billups tripled and later scored on a two-out single by Logan Eades.

The Lady Panthers, however, plated six runs in the fifth to wrap up the nine-run outcome.

The Purple and White outhit WHS by a 9-4 overall margin and also benefited from a pair of Lady Falcon errors. CHS stranded seven runners on base, while Wahama left four on the bags.

Bowman was the winning pitcher after allowing one earned run, four hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out eight. Billups took the loss after surrendering eight runs (seven earned), seven hits and six walks over 5⅓ frames while fanning three.

Eades led Wahama with two hits, with Billups and Victoria VanMatre providing the other safeties in the setback.

Webb had two hits and a team-best four RBI for Chesapeake, while Storms added two hits and three RBIs.

By Bryan Walters

