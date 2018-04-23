Blue Angels sweep Eastern Brown

CENTENARY, Ohio — Break out the brooms.

The Gallia Academy softball team earned a pair of victories on Saturday, defeating visiting Eastern Brown by finals of 16-0 and 13-8 in Gallia County.

In the opening contest, the Blue Angels (12-2) leaped to a 7-0 advantage in the second inning, as they sent 11 hitters to the plate and scored seven runs on five hits and three walks.

The Blue and White increased their lead to 16-0 lead in the fourth, as a one-out double by Ryelee Sipple ignited an frame in the Lady Warriors allowed eight consecutive hitters to reach base before the second out of the inning was recorded.

GAHS sent 12 hitters to the dish in the fifth, manufacturing nine runs on seven hits and two errors by Eastern Brown to close out the 16-run victory in mercy rule fashion.

Bailey Meadows was the winning pitcher of record for the Blue Angels, as she surrendered no runs on three hits, while striking out one hitter in five innings of work. Meadows also provided two hits and two runs batted in at the plate.

Allie Young led the way for GAHS on offense, as she collected two safeties, three RBI and scored twice. Chasity Adams, Malerie Stanley and Alex Barnes each finished with two hits apiece, respectively.

Hunter Copley and Sipple rounded out the hit totals for Gallia Academy with one safety each.

Barnes and Copley each finished with two runs batted in, while Adams, Sipple and Bailey Young provided one RBI apiece. Hailey Jo Ehman and Aubrey Unroe scored two runs and one run, respectively, to conclude the offensive totals for the Blue Angels in the opener.

In the finale, the Lady Warriors leaped to a 1-0 lead in the first, as an two-out RBI double by Reynolds staked the visitors to an early advantage.

GAHS countered in the bottom half of the first, Bailey Young reached on an error to lead off the frame and later scored on a triple by Sipple. The Blue Angels grabbed a 2-1 lead when Barnes followed with a ground out to third to drive in Sipple.

The Lady Warriors regained the lead in the top of the second, as they scored five runs on four hits, a walk and two Gallia Academy errors to take a 6-2 advantage.

The Blue and White narrowed the margin to 6-5 in the bottom half of the second, Allie Young, Bailey Young and Ehman each scored in the inning.

Gallia Academy grabbed the advantage in the fourth frame, as Bailey Young and Barnes drove in a run each to give the hosts a 7-6 lead.

The Blue Angels tacked on six runs in the fifth, as they sent 11 batters to the plate and collected six hits to widen the margin to 13-6.

Eastern Brown scored a run in the sixth and seventh inning, as the Blue and White closed out the 13-8 victory.

Copley was the winning pitcher in game two, as she provided 5⅔ innings of relief and allowed two runs on five hits, with two walks and three strikeouts.

Ehman was the starting pitcher for GAHS and went 1⅓ innings, allowing six runs on seven hits with one walk.

Allie Young led the Blue Angels at the plate with three hits, while Bailey Young, Sipple, Copley and Barnes each finished with two safeties.

Meadows, Stanley, Adams and Ehman concluded the hit totals for Gallia Academy with one hit apiece.

Sipple led the hosts with four RBI in the game, while Barnes followed with three runs batted in. Ehman was next with two runs batted in, as Allie Young and Bailey Young each provided one RBI apiece.

The Blue Angels left five runners on the base path in the finale, while Eastern Brown stranded nine. Both squads committed four fielding errors in the contest, as GAHS outhit the Lady Warriors 15-12.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

