Warriors slip past Southern, 2-1

RACINE, Ohio — One for the guests.

For the first time this season, the Southern baseball team failed to defend its home field, as non-league guest Warren claimed a 2-1 victory over the Tornadoes on Friday at Star Mill Park.

The Tornadoes — who entered play with a three-game winning streak — didn’t reach scoring position until the bottom of the fifth inning, by which time they trailed 2-0 on the scoreboard.

Warren didn’t need a hit to bring the game’s first run around in the top of the second inning, as Levi Tucker reached on a fielder’s choice and then scored on an error. The Warriors added on in the top of the third, with Seth Dennis scoring after an error.

Warren’s best chance to add on came in the top of the sixth, but a strikeout ended the inning with a runner on second.

After leaving a runner on second in the bottom of the fifth, Southern ended the shut out with Logan Drummer drawing a walk and scoring on an error.

The Tornadoes loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but failed to bring a run home and fell by a 2-1 tally.

Billy Harmon took the pitching loss in five innings of work for the Purple and Gold, surrendering two unearned runs, five walks, one hit and one hit batter, while striking out four. Jensen Anderson tossed the final two frames for SHS, allowing one hit, striking out one batter and issuing one walk.

Brett Gandee earned the pitching victory in six innings for the Warriors, giving up one run, two hits, and two walks, while striking out five. Picking up the save was Drew Huffman, who allowed two walks and one hit.

Harmon was 2-for-3 to led the Purple and Gold at the plate, while Auston Colburn singled once, and Drummer scored once.

Huffman and Kurt Taylor both singled once for Warren, while Tucker and Dennis each scored once.

Southern committed two errors and left four runners on base, while Warren had one error and stranded six runners.

After welcoming Eastern to Racine on Monday, Southern is scheduled to visit Miller on Wednesday.

By Alex Hawley

