Patriots blank Meigs, 10-0

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The opportunities were there, but the Marauders came up empty.

The Meigs baseball team left runners in scoring position in three separate innings on Saturday in Wood County, as the Marauders’ fell to non-conference host Parkersburg South by a 10-0 count in six innings.

The Marauders (5-8) left a runner on first base in each of the first two innings, and went away 1-2-3 in third frame.

The Patriots (11-2) stranded a runner on first in the opening frame, but plated four runs on four hits and a pair of errors in the second. PSHS added one to its lead in the next inning, with three hits in the stanza.

Parkersburg South stretched its advantage to 9-0 in the bottom of the fourth, combining two hits and two errors.

After leaving a runner on second base in the fourth inning, and leaving runners on first and second in the fifth, Meigs stranded runners at the corners in the top of the sixth.

The Patriots ended the game by mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth, as Chase Freshour singled home Drew Cochran.

Wesley Smith took the loss in two innings for the Marauders, striking out one and allowing four runs, two earned, on five hits. Michael Kesterson pitched two frames and gave up five runs, three earned, on five hits, while Cole Arnott finished the game on the mound for Meigs and gave up one earned run on two hits.

Blake McMullen earned the pitching win in five innings for the hosts, surrendering two hits, while striking out seven and walking three. Chase Dunbar was on the hill for the final frame, giving up two hits, while striking out two batters.

Zayne Wolfe led the Maroon and Gold with a 2-for-3 day at the plate. Cory Cox and Briar Wolfe each singled once for the guests.

Freshour led the guests with a 3-for-4 day, including a double and a run scored. Reese Fletcher was 2-for-4 with a run scored for the hosts.

The Marauders were responsible for all-4 of the game’s errors. MHS left seven runners on base, three more than PSHS.

Parkersburg South also defeated Meigs on April 5 in Rocksprings by a 17-4 tally.

The Maroon and Gold resume Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Monday at Wellston.

By Alex Hawley

