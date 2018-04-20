Eagles sweep Trimble, 8-0

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Eagles provided a snowman, while senior Austin Coleman took care of the goose egg.

Coleman struck out a dozen and allowed only three hits over seven innings on Friday night during an 8-0 victory over visiting Trimble in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Meigs County.

The Eagles (14-2, 10-1 TVC Hocking) received a pitching gem from Coleman, who allowed only one hit through five innings as the hosts built a 5-0 cushion over that span.

Coleman also struck out six batters in the final two frames as the Green and White tacked on another three runs in the bottom of the sixth to wrap up the eight-run outcome.

The victory also allowed EHS to claim a season sweep of the Tomcats after earning a 3-0 decision in the first contest back on April 12.

The Eagles led 1-0 after an inning of play as Christian Mattox and Nate Durst reached on consecutive errors, allowing Mattox to score the eventual game-winning run.

The score remained that way until the bottom of the fourth as Owen Arix delivered a two-out single, stole second and eventually came around to score on a Mattox single for a 2-0 edge.

Ethen Richmond and Kaleb Hill began the fifth with back-to-back one-out singles, then Richmond came around to score on an error that allowed Kaleb Honaker to reach safely for a 3-0 contest.

Josh Brewer reached on an error that loaded the bases, then Ryan Harbour lifted a sacrifice fly to left that allowed Hill to score for a 4-0 lead. Arix followed with a single that plated Honaker for a 5-0 advantage after five complete.

After working out of a bases-loaded jam with one out in the top of the fourth, Coleman had to put in a little extra work after a two-out third strike was dropped — allowing THS to load the bases on the miscue. Coleman followed with another strikeout to get out of the sixth unscathed.

Durst, Coleman and Richmond all led the bottom of the sixth off with walks, then Hill grounded out at first as Durst came home for a 6-0 cushion.

Coleman and Richmond later came around on an error that allowed Honaker to reach safely, completing the scoring at 8-0.

After surrendering a leadoff single to Kittle to start the seventh, Coleman responded with three consecutive strikeouts to wrap up the triumph.

The Eagles outhit the guests by a 9-3 overall margin and also committed only three of the nine errors in the contest.

Coleman, besides the dozen strikeouts, allowed no runs and three hits over seven innings while walking four. Hooper took the loss after surrendering five runs, eight hits and one walk over five frames while fanning one.

Richmond and Arix led the hosts with two hits apiece, followed by Mattox, Coleman, Hill, Brewer, Harbour and Colton Reynolds with a safety each.

Kittle, Nagucki and Richards had the lone hits for the Tomcats.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

