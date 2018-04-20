GA tennis splits with Athens, Logan

CENTENARY, Ohio — You win some. You lose some.

The Gallia Academy tennis team snapped a two-match losing skid thanks to a tiebreaker against Athens, then went winless in 10 sets at Logan 24 hours later as the Blue Devils fell to 4-6 overall on the season.

GAHS found itself in a 2-2 tie on Wednesday in its non-conference contest against the visiting Bulldogs, with the last hope riding on the shoulders of Thomas Hamilton and Katie Carpenter in second doubles.

After dropping the first set by a 4-6 count, Hamilton and Thomas rallied for a 6-3 win in the second set and then posted a 7-6 victory in the finale — thanks to winning an 8-4 tiebreaker.

That victory allowed Gallia Academy to complete a 3-2 decision over AHS, and the hosts were also able to get back in the win column for the first time in nearly a week.

Pierce Wilcoxon claimed a 6-0, 6-1 win in first singles and Kirsten Hesson notched a 6-1, 6-0 win in third singles. Nick Mayes dropped a 6-0, 6-1 decision in second singles.

Brittany Masters and Amane Sawamoto also suffered a 6-0, 6-1 setback in first doubles against Athens.

Host Logan proved to be too much for the Blue Devils on Thursday after the Purple and White claimed a 5-0 victory.

Wilcoxon dropped a 6-2, 6-4 decision to Nicholas Kudlapur in first singles, while Sawamoto lost 6-0, 6-1 to Justin Vogt in second singles. Mayes suffered a 6-1, 6-3 setback to Riley Plummer in third singles.

Hesson and Carpenter dropped a 6-1, 6-1 decision in first doubles to Jeremiah Martin and Colton Lonberger. Masters and Xindi Zheng suffered a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Max Burns and Conner Wells in second doubles.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

