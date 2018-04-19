Blue Angels fall at Chesapeake, 3-1

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Too many mistakes and not enough runs.

The Gallia Academy softball team jumped out to a 1-0 lead against Ohio Valley Conference foe Chesapeake on Wednesday night, but the host Lady Panthers rallied to earn a 3-1 victory in Lawrence County.

The Blue Angels (9-2, 6-2 OVC) took a one-run advantage in the top of the first, as Alex Barnes reached on an error and later scored on a one-out hit by Chasity Adams.

Chesapeake tied the contest at 1-all in the bottom half of the first, when Ashley Tackett led off with a single and Katy Spears and Brooke Webb followed her to load the bases. Tackett scored when Ryleigh Swann singled to knot the game at 1-1. The Lady Panthers went on to strand three base runners in the inning.

CHS increased its advantage to 2-1 in the bottom of the second, as Aowie Rollins led off the inning with a single and later scored following an error and wild pitch by GAHS.

The Lady Panthers tacked on their final run of the contest in the bottom of the sixth, as Tackett led off with a single and scored on a one-out single by Webb to extend the lead to 3-1 entering the finale.

Gallia Academy was retired in order in the seventh, as Chesapeake secured the two-run victory.

Hunter Copley suffered the loss for the Blue and White, as she surrendered three runs, seven hits, with two walks while striking out four hitters in six innings.

Ryelee Sipple, Malerie Stanley, Adams and Barnes each had one hit for GAHS.

Webb earned the pitching victory for CHS, as she allowed one run on four hits, with eight strikeouts over seven innings of work.

Tackett led the Lady Panthers with two safeties, while Katy Spears, Jordan Storms, Swann, Rollins and Webb each finished with one hit apiece.

The Blue Angels committed five errors in the contest, while Chesapeake had one fielding miscue.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.