Lady Knights beat Buffalo, 12-8

BUFFALO, W.Va. — On a cold evening, it just took a little time to warm up.

The Point Pleasant softball team scored eight of the final 11 runs of regulation and ultimately rolled to a 12-8 victory over host Buffalo on Tuesday night in a non-conference contest in Putnam County.

The Lady Knights (12-3) found themselves in a 5-4 hole after an inning of play, but the guests followed with seven consecutive scores over the next three frames while building an 11-5 edge through four complete.

The Lady Bison (12-8) rallied with two runs in the home half of the fifth to close to within four, then each squad plated a run in the sixth to ultimately wrap up the 12-8 outcome.

BHS had its four-game winning streak snapped as the Red and Black increased their win streak out to eight consecutive decisions.

Leah Cochran started the five-run first with a bases-loaded ground out that brought home Peyton Jordan, then Kelsie Byus scored on a Kelsey Price fielder’s choice for a quick 2-0 cushion. With two away, Izzy King singled home Price for a 3-0 edge, then Madilyn Keefer singled home Shala Swain to complete the 4-0 advantage midway through the first frame.

The Blue and Gold, however, countered by sending nine batters to the plate in the home half of the first, which yielded five runs on two hits, three walks and an error.

Brooke Persinger knocked in Cali Smith with a sacrifice fly and Katlynn Rasnake came home on a wild pitch as part of three straight walks, then Haleigh Casto singled home Alicen Parsons and Maggie Bird to tie things up at four-all.

Emily Reilly gave Buffalo its only lead of the game with a sacrifice fly to left that allowed Brooke Slaughbaugh to come home for a 5-4 edge.

Point tied the game in the top of the second as Jordan scored on a fielder’s choice, then Rachael Grimm came home with the eventual game-winning run on an error that also allowed Cochran to score en route to a 7-5 advantage.

Jordan started the third with a triple and scored two pitches later as Byus doubled to left-center, making it a three-run contest. Byus later came home on a Price ground out for a 9-5 lead midway through three.

Byus gave PPHS its largest lead of the game following a one-out single that plated both Keefer and Jordan in the fourth, extending the cushion out to 11-5 midway through the fourth inning.

After going 14 consecutive at-bats without a hit and having only two baserunners, Buffalo ended its scoring drought as Lindsey Russell belted a solo shot with one away in the fifth. Slaughbaugh also scored in the inning after consecutive errors allowed the hosts to close to within 11-7 through five complete.

The Lady Knights added an insurance run in the sixth as Jordan was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches and came in on a Tanner King ground out to make it 12-7.

Olivia Arthur reached second on an error to start the bottom of the sixth, then moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Smith ground out that ultimately completed the four-run outcome. Both teams left a pair of runners stranded on base in the seventh.

Point Pleasant outhit BHS by a 15-6 overall, but the guests also committed six of the 10 errors in the contest. PPHS also stranded 12 runners on base, while the hosts left six on the bags.

Jordan was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three runs (one earned) and five hits while striking out four. Russell took the loss after surrendering eight runs (three earned) and seven hits over 4⅓ frames while fanning three.

Tanner King led the Lady Knights with four hits and Jordan added three hits, followed by Byus, Swain and Keefer with two safeties apiece. Cochran and Izzy King also had a hit each in the triumph.

Byus drove in a team-best three RBIs, with Cochran and Price both knocking in two RBIs. Jordan scored a team-high five run as well.

Smith, Rasnake, Russell, Bird, Slaughbaugh and Casto had a hit apiece for the Lady Bison. Casto produced two RBIs and Slaughbaugh scored twice.

Point Pleasant travels to Willow Wood this Friday and Saturday to participate in the Symmes Valley Tournament.

Point Pleasant sophomore Peyton Jordan winds up for a pitch during the Lady Knights’ loss to Lincoln County on March 26 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.19-PP-Jordan.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Peyton Jordan winds up for a pitch during the Lady Knights’ loss to Lincoln County on March 26 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.