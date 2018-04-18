Lady Falcons avenge Belpre, 14-4

HARTFORD, W.Va. — At least they didn’t have to wait long to get even.

The Wahama softball team earned a season split with visiting Belpre on Tuesday night following a 14-4 victory in four innings during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Mason County.

The Lady Falcons (9-5, 6-1 TVC Hocking) dropped a 3-1 decision at BHS on Saturday, and the hosts found themselves in an early hole as the Lady Golden Eagles built a 1-0 lead midway through the first after Madison Harman delivered a two-out single that plated Lauryn Simmons.

That, however, was the only advantage that the Orange and Black would enjoy as Wahama answered in the home half of the first by sending a dozen batters to the plate, which resulted in eight runs on seven hits and a pair of walks — giving the Red and White a seven-run cushion an inning into the contest.

Maddy VanMatre hit a bases-loaded single that allowed both Hannah Rose and Emma Gibbs to score with nobody out, giving Wahama what proved to be a permanent lead of 2-1.

Victoria VanMatre singled home Emily VanMatre for a 3-1 edge, then Grace Haddox — a courtesy runner for Maddy VanMatre — scored on an Ashtyn Russell single for a three-run advantage.

Rose followed by producing a two-out triple that allowed Victoria VanMatre, Russell and Autumn Baker to all get home safely while increasing the lead out to 7-1. Rose later scored on a Gibbs single for an 8-1 cushion after an inning of play.

The hosts continued that momentum into the second as Russell doubled home both Haddox and Victoria VanMatre for a 10-1 advantage.

Belpre added three runs in the top of the third, starting with a Hannah McDaniel single that plated Simmons for a 10-2 contest. McDaniel came home on a Katie Osburn double, then Osburn scored on an error that closed the gap down to 10-4 midway through the third.

Belpre’s next five batters all went down in order and the guests didn’t have another opportunity to score any additional runs.

The Lady Falcons, on the other hand, picked up a run in the third as Gibbs scored on a ground out by Maddy VanMatre, making it an 11-4 contest.

Hannah Billups produced a one-out walk in the fourth, then Kailyn Alison entered in as a pinch-runner. Alison advanced to second on a two-out Logan Eades single, then Rose delivered a single that plated Alison as Eades advanced to third for a 12-4 lead.

Gibbs followed with a single to left that allowed both Eades and Rose to score to wrap up the mercy-rule outcome.

Wahama outhit the guests by a sizable 14-5 overall margin, but also committed two of the three errors in the game. Both teams stranded three runners apiece on base.

Rose was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two earned runs, four hits and one walk over four innings while striking out three. McDaniel took the loss after surrendering seven earned runs, five hits and two walks over one-third of an inning in the circle.

Gibbs led the Lady Falcons with four hits and Rose was next with three safeties. Russell and Maddy VanMatre each contributed two hits, while Eades, Emily VanMatre and Victoria VanMatre chipped in a hit apiece.

Rose drove in a team-best four RBIs, with Gibbs, Russell and Maddy VanMatre each accounting for three RBIs. Rose scored team-high three times, while Gibbs, Haddox and Victoria VanMatre each touched home plate twice.

Simmons paced BHS with two hits and two runs scored. McDaniel, Osburn and Harman each had a hit and an RBI in the setback.

Wahama hosted South Gallia on Wednesday and returns to action Thursday when it travels to Trimble for a TVC Hocking contest at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.