Southern shuts out Lancers, 4-0

RACINE, Ohio — A pitching performance to remember.

Southern senior Dylan Smith tossed a complete game no-hitter, lifting the Purple and Gold to a 4-0 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Federal Hocking on Tuesday at Star Mill Park in Meigs County.

The Tornadoes (5-3, 5-2 TVC Hocking) broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the first inning, with Smith singling home Gage Shuler. Smith and Jensen Anderson both came around to score later in the opening stanza, increasing Southern’s lead to 3-0.

The Purple and Gold bats went cold in the second and third innings, but the drought was ended in the bottom of the fourth, as Shuler singled home Garrett Wolfe. SHS couldn’t add on to its total after that, as its final six batters were retired in order.

Federal Hocking (2-11) put runners on base after free passes in the second, fourth and fifth innings, and had runners on after errors in the final two frames, but failed to bring any runners home and dropped the 4-0 decision.

As the winning pitcher of record, Smith struck out 10 batters, walked four, and hit three.

Tate suffered the setback in five innings on the mound for FHHS, allowing four runs on four hits, a walk and three hit batters. Tate struck out one, while Dearth struck out two in one inning of relief work.

Shuler led the SHS offense with a 2-for-3 day, which included one run scored and one run batted in. Smith and Anderson both singled once and scored once, with Smith picking up an RBI, while Wolfe scored a run and Auston Colburn earned an RBI.

Southern committed three errors and left four runners on base, while Federal Hocking had two errors and eight runners left on base.

This completes the season sweep of the Lancers, as Southern also defeated the Maroon and Gold in its season opener on March 29 at FHHS.

Southern dropped its first non-league contest of the year on Saturday at South Point, as the Pointers claimed a 6-2 win.

In that game, SHS fell behind 5-0 before breaking through with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. SPHS tacked on a run in the sixth, and outhit the Tornadoes 8-to-2 in the game.

Drummer took the loss in three innings on the mound, and Parker pitched the final three frames for SHS. Billy Harmon doubled once and scored once, while Anderson singled once and scored once to lead the Tornado offense.

Southern is slated to be back at home on Thursday against South Gallia.

Southern senior Dylan Smith tosses a pitch during his no-hitter against Federal Hocking on Tuesday in Racine, Ohio. Southern sophomore Coltin Parker reaches out for a bunt during the Tornadoes' 4-0 victory on Tuesday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Southern's Auston Colburn swings at a pitch during the Tornadoes' victory over Federal Hocking on Tuesday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Southern senior Garrett Wolfe hauls in a flyball during the Tornadoes' 4-0 victory over Federal Hocking on Tuesday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

