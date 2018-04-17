Browning, Petty-Craft led RedStorm women at Miami

OXFORD, Ohio — Katie Browning set a new school record in the pole vault and Tyanna Petty-Craft had a pair of top five outings to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s track and field team at Saturday’s Miami Duals hosted by Miami University.

Browning, a senior from Athens, Ohio, cleared 3.76m – or 12’4” – to erase the previous school record of 12’3.5” which she’d set just two weeks earlier at Otterbein University.

Browning also placed sixth in the long jump with a leap of 5.22m and was eighth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.08.

Petty-Craft, a senior from Somerset, Ohio, won the high jump after clearing 1.68m and was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles after crossing in a time of 15.21.

Rio Grande was the beneficiary of three other top 10 performances.

Freshman Madison Oiler (Gallipolis, OH) was the runner-up in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:04.40, freshman Amirah Strauther (Pickerington, OH) was eighth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.85 and Rachael Barber (Ashland, KY) was 10th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.34.

The RedStorm’s 4×100 relay team also had a fourth-place finish with a time of 50.71.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday, with some athletes attending the Jesse Owens Classic at Ohio State University in Columbus and others heading to Marietta College’s Don Frail Invitational.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.