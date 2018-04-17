Messer, Nichols lead Rio men at Miami Duals

OXFORD, Ohio — Connor Messer had a runner-up finish in the pole vault, while Alex Nichols had two top five showings to lead the University of Rio Grande men’s track and field team at Saturday’s Miami Duals hosted by Miami University.

Messer, a sophomore from Ashland, Ky., cleared 4.70m to take second place in the pole vault.

Nichols, a senior from Pickerington, Ohio, was third in the shot put with a heave of 15.13m and fifth in the discus throw with a toss of 43.45m.

Rio Grande also got a handful of other top 10 performances at the meet.

Senior Clinton Campbell (Malta, OH) was third in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 55.78; sophomore Adam Champer (Malvern, OH) was fourth in the discus throw with a toss of 43.98m; sophomore Zack Collins (Newark, OH), who was fifth in the hammer throw with a heave covering 46.57m; sophomore Keshawn Jones (Mansfield, OH), who was sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:55.68; freshman Alan Holdheide (Fort Loramie, OH), who placed sixth in the pole vault after clearing 4.30m; freshman Sterling Smith (Reynoldsburg, OH), who was sixth in the long jump with a leap of 6.58m; sophomore Joe Beegle (Racine, OH), who was seventh in the hammer throw with a toss of 40.46m and ninth in the shot put with a heave of 12.13m; sophomore Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH), who placed eighth in the hammer throw at 39.60m and ninth in the discus at 40.09m; and sophomore Dalton Duvall (Flatwoods, KY), who was 10th in the shot put with a toss of 11.94m.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday, with some athletes attending the Jesse Owens Classic at Ohio State University in Columbus and others heading to Marietta College’s Don Frail Invitational.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

