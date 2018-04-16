White Falcons double up Belpre, 18-9

BELPRE, Ohio — The Wahama baseball team broke a four-all tie with 13 consecutive runs in the fourth and fifth frames, then eventually held on for an 18-9 victory over host Belpre on Saturday during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Washington County.

The White Falcons (7-2, 5-1 TVC Hocking) never trailed in the contest as the guests led 1-0 after one inning before securing a 4-0 cushion midway through the third. The Golden Eagles, however, produced four runs in the home half of the third to knot the game up at four.

WHS secured a permanent lead in the top of the fourth as Dalton Kearns scored on a Colton Arrington single two batter into the inning, making it a 5-4 contest.

Wahama ended up sending 11 batters to the plate in the fourth, leading to five runs on four hits, two hit batters, a walk and an error — making it 9-4 midway through four.

The Red and White then sent a dozen batters to the plate in the top of the fifth, which led to eight runs on five hits, two errors and two walks — increasing the guests lead out to 17-4 midway through the fifth.

The Orange and Black, however, responded by sending 10 hitters to the plate in the home half of the fifth, leading to five runs on three hits, two walks, a hit batter and an error — making it 17-9 through five complete.

Wahama added an insurance run in the top of the seventh as Dalton Kearns scored on a sacrifice fly, completing the nine-run triumph.

The White Falcons outhit the hosts by a sizable 16-8 overall margin and also benefited from 10 BHS errors while also committing five miscues of their own. WHS left 11 runners on base and Belpre stranded eight on the bags.

Kearns was the winning pitcher of record after allowing nine runs (6 earned), seven hits and one walk over four innings while striking out two. Jacob Davis took the loss after surrendering nine runs (five earned), 10 hits and four walks over 3⅔ frames while fanning two.

Kearns led Wahama with four hits and three RBIs, followed by Tyler Bumgarner with three hits. Arrington, Bryton Grate and Antonio Serevicz were next with two safeties apiece, while Tanner Smith, Anthony Ortiz and Trevor Hunt also added a hit each to the winning cause.

Bumgarner and Grate added two RBIs apiece, while Kearns, Smith, Ortiz and Grate led the guests with three runs scored each.

Logan Adams paced BHS with three hits, followed by Isaac Tullius and Kole Knotts with two safeties apiece. Tullius knocked in a team-high three RBIs, while Adams and Davis each scored twice in the setback.

Wahama also picked up a TVC Hocking victory on Friday with a four-inning 44-0 decision over host South Gallia.

The White Falcons had a dozen players produce hits and also benefited from 19 SGHS errors as 16 different players scored in the mercy-rule outcome.

Wahama outhit the hosts by a 17-2 overall margin and scored five, 18, eight and 13 runs in each of its four innings at the plate.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

