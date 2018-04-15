Lady Eagles shut out Trimble, 14-0

GLOUSTER, Ohio — A perfect end to a perfect week.

The Eastern softball team claimed its fifth win of the week on Saturday in Athens County, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble by a 14-0 tally.

Eastern (7-1, 6-1 TVC Hocking) was retired in order in the top of the first inning, but more than made up for lost time in the top of the second, scoring eight runs on four hits, three errors and two hit batters.

The Lady Eagle lead grew to 9-0 in the top of the third, as Kelsey Casto doubled and then scored on an error. In the following inning, Tessa Rockhold blasted a three-run home run, giving the guests a 12-0 lead.

Rockhold doubled home two runs in the next inning, capping off the EHS scoring.

After breaking into the hit column for the first time in the fourth, Trimble put a pair of runners on base in the bottom of the fifth, but couldn’t avoid the 14-0 mercy rule setback.

Elaina Hensley was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for the Lady Eagles, striking out three and allowing three hits.

Lunsford took the loss in a complete game for Trimble, striking out three, while surrendering 14 runs, four earned on 11 hits and two hit batters.

Leading EHS at the plate, Rockhold was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and five runs batted in, Cera Grueser was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs, Sidney Cook was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and one RBI, and Emmalea Durst win 2-for-3 with two runs.

Casto doubled once and scored twice for the Lady Eagles, Ally Barber singled once, scored once and drove in a run, while Kelsey Roberts earned a single and an RBI. Kennadi Rockhold scored twice in the win, while Sydney Sanders and Sophie Carleton both scored once.

Brown, Williams and Hankinson each singled once for the hosts.

The Lady Tomcats were responsible for eight of the game’s nine errors. The Lady Eagles left five runners on base, two more than THS.

Eastern will go for the season sweep of Trimble — the team that eliminated EHS from the 2017 postseason — when these teams meet on Friday in Tuppers Plains.

During Eastern’s 5-0 week, the Lady Eagles have outscored opponents by a combined 70-11 count.

After a trip to Miller on Monday, Eastern is slated to host Waterford on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

