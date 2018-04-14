Lady Knights rally past Logan, 8-7

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A late rally for the Lady Knights led to a win in walk-off fashion.

The Point Pleasant softball team rallied from a seven-run deficit to earn a 8-7 win over visiting Logan on Friday night in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (10-3) trailed the Lady Wildcats (2-12) by a 7-0 margin entering the bottom of the fifth, but a single by Peyton Jordan followed by a two-out fielder’s choice by Leah Cochran set the stage for Kelsey Price to provide a two-RBI double to cut the deficit to 7-2.

Price narrowed the margin to 7-3 when she scored on a single by Izzy King in the next at bat.

The Red and Black added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, as Hannah Smith and Jordan scored to close the gap to 7-5 entering the finale.

Point Pleasant was down to its final out in the seventh, but Smith and Jordan reached on singles to continue the inning. Kelsie Byus followed and drove in Smith with single to cut the deficit to 7-6.

The hit by Byus set the stage for Tanner King to provide a two-RBI single and give the Lady Knights the one-run win in walk-off fashion.

Cochran earned the pitching victory as she allowed one run in 2⅔ innings of work, surrendering five hits. three walks, and striking out four hitters.

Jordan led the Lady Knights offensively, as she collected four hits, one RBI, and scored three runs.

Izzy King, Tanner King, Price and Byus each finished with two safeties apiece. Tanner King and Price also had two runs batted in each, while Byus and Izzy King provided one RBI apiece.

Madilyn Keefer concluded the offensive totals for PPHS with one hit.

Point Pleasant stranded 11 runners on base in the contest, while Logan left eight on base.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.