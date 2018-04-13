Eagles blank Trimble, 3-0

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — For the fifth time this year and for the third consecutive game, the Eagles would have only needed to score once.

The Eastern baseball team claimed another shut out victory on Thursday in Meigs County, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Trimble by a 3-0 tally.

After a scoreless first inning, Eastern (12-1, 8-0 TVC Hocking) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Josh Brewer drove in Ethen Richmond.

The Eagles’ made it a 3-0 game in the bottom of the third, as Matthew Blanchard singled home Isaiah Fish, and then Owen Arix scored on a wild pitch. The hosts only had one more hit in the game.

The Tomcats advanced to third for the first time in the game in the seventh inning, but a strikeout ended the game with the Eagles claiming the 3-0 win.

Richmond tossed a complete game and earned the victory for the Eagles, striking out 10 batters, walking zero, while allowing six hits.

Max Hooper suffered the loss for the Tomcats, giving up two runs on four hits in three innings.

For the EHS offense, Richmond doubled once and scored once, while Fish and Arix both singled once and scored once. Blanchard and Austin Coleman singled once each, with Blanchard and Brewer both earning an RBI.

Roback led the THS offense with a double and a single.

Neither team committed an error in the contest. Eastern left just two runners on base, while Trimble stranded five.

After hosting Belpre on Friday, Eastern will take to the road to face Miller on Monday.

The Eagles are scheduled to visit Trimble on April 20.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

