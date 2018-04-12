GA tennis splits 2 matches

CENTENARY, Ohio — The week didn’t start well, but things have been looking up ever since.

The Gallia Academy tennis team fell below .500 on Monday following a 4-1 setback to host Washington Court House, but the Blue Devils responded in a big way on Tuesday after claiming a 5-0 win over visiting Unioto at the Eastman Athletic Complex.

GAHS (3-3) were simply dominant in its Tuesday contest against the Shermans as the Blue and White surrendered only 11 games out of the 71 total played in the five rounds of competitions.

Pierce Wilcoxon rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Braden Warren in first singles, while Amane Sawamoto earned a 6-0, 6-2 win over Conner McMahon in second singles.

Katie Carpenter completed the singles sweep with a 6-2, 6-0 decision over Jason Shuman in third singles.

The Gallia Academy duo of Kirsten Hesson and Thomas Hamilton posted a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Evan Hatmaker and James Shuman in first doubles, while Brittany Masters and Nick Mayes teamed up for a 6-2, 6-1 win over Kalynn Rose and Thomas Quanci in second doubles.

The Blue Devils weren’t nearly as crisp on Monday against Washington Court House, as the guests won just 15 of the 85 games played in the five-round set-up.

Wilcoxon proved to be Gallia Academy’s lone bright spot on the day with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Jordan Belm in first singles.

Mayes and Hesson dropped their respective second and third singles matches by counts of 6-0, 6-0. Carpenter and Sawamato also dropped their first doubles match by a 6-0, 6-0 margin.

Hamilton and Masters teamed up in second doubles and eventually fell by a 6-0, 6-3 count to complete the outcome.

GAHS senior Pierce Wilcoxon attempts to return volley during a match against Jackson on April 5 in Centenary, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

