Eagles outlast Wahama, 5-4

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — All it takes is one.

The Eastern baseball team squeaked out a 5-4 victory over Wahama on Tuesday night in Meigs County, staying unbeaten in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play.

Eastern (9-1, 5-0 TVC Hocking) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, as Matthew Blanchard scored on an Austin Coleman sacrifice fly.

Wahama (5-1, 3-1) left a runner in scoring position in the top of the second, and the Eagles made it a 2-0 game in the bottom half of the frame when Kaleb Hill scoring on a Ryan Harbour sac-fly.

The Eagles left one runner in scoring position in the bottom of the third inning, and the White Falcons followed by stranding runners on second and third in the top of the fourth.

In the home half of the fourth, EHS pinch runner Connor Ridenour scored on a one-out WHS error, making it a 3-0 game. Eastern stretched its lead 4-0 in the fifth inning, as Nate Durst scored on a sac-fly by Hill.

The White Falcons finally broke through in the top of the sixth inning, with Anthony Ortiz scoring on a one-out error. A two-out bases loaded walk brought Antonio Serevicz around to score, and then Bryton Grate and Dalton Kearns scored on an error to even the game at four.

Eastern answered in the bottom of the inning, as Coleman drove in Colton Reynolds for the game-winning run. Wahama was retired in order in the top of the seventh, as Eastern sealed the 5-4 win.

The winning pitcher of record for EHS was Ethen Richmond, who pitched 1.1 innings of relief and struck out three of the four batters he faced. Picking up a no decision, starting pitcher Austin Coleman went 5.2 innings for the Eagles and allowed four runs, one earned, on seven hits, while striking out seven and walking four.

Dalton Kearns suffered the loss in a complete game for the White Falcons, striking out three and walking six, while surrendering five runs, three earned, and three hits.

For the EHS offense, Durst and Hill both singled once and scored once, while Harbour singled once and drove in a run. Coleman had two RBIs in the win, while Reynolds and Blanchard both crossed home plate once.

Leading Wahama at the plate, Serevicz was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, Ortiz was 2-for-3 with a run, while Tanner Smith was 2-for-4. Kearns singled once and scored once, David Hendrick singled once and drove in a run, while Grate crossed home plate once in the setback.

Both teams committed three errors and left eight runners in scoring position.

The Eagles and White Falcons will do battle again on April 25 in Mason.

After visiting South Gallia on Wednesday, Eastern will be back home to meet Belpre on Friday. The White Falcons return to Mason for a non-conference battle with Point Pleasant on Thursday.

Eastern senior Kaleb Hill (14) steps on home plate after a sac-fly, giving the Eagles a 2-0 lead in their 5-4 victory over Wahama on Tuesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.12-EHS-Hill.jpg Eastern senior Kaleb Hill (14) steps on home plate after a sac-fly, giving the Eagles a 2-0 lead in their 5-4 victory over Wahama on Tuesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern freshman Matthew Blanchard (2) throws to first base during the Eagles’ 5-4 victory over WHS on Tuesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.12-wo-EHS-Blanchard.jpg Eastern freshman Matthew Blanchard (2) throws to first base during the Eagles’ 5-4 victory over WHS on Tuesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern’s Nate Durst slides back into first base, as Wahama’s Antonio Serevicz catches the ball, during Tuesday’s TVC Hocking baseball game in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.12-wo-EHS-Durst.jpg Eastern’s Nate Durst slides back into first base, as Wahama’s Antonio Serevicz catches the ball, during Tuesday’s TVC Hocking baseball game in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.