Tomcats claw past Southern, 4-2

GLOUSTER, Ohio —It’s not how you start, but rather how you finish.

Southern took a 1-0 lead into the fifth inning of Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division baseball game in Athens County, but Trimble manufactured four runs over the remainder of the night and claimed the 4-2 victory.

After stranding a runner on first in the opening inning, the Tornadoes (2-2, 2-2 TVC Hocking) broke the scoreless tie in the bottom top of the second, as Billy Harmon singled to lead off the frame and later scored on a Logan Dunn groundout.

Southern had a hit in the top of the third, but didn’t have another until the seventh inning.

The Tomcats stranded three runners on base in the first four innings, but broke tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Todd Wisor reached on an error and later scored Cameron Kittle sacrifice fly.

Trimble took a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth, combining four walks with an error. In the top of the seventh, Cole Steele drove home Coltin Parker, but Southern could do no farther damage and fell by a 4-2 count.

Gage Shuler suffered the pitching loss in one inning of relief for the Tornadoes, allowing three runs on four walks, while striking out one. Harmon started and went six innings for Southern, allowing one run on one hit and two walks, while striking out six.

Max Hooper earned the win in a complete game for Trimble, allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out four batters, walking one and hitting one.

Harmon, Garrett Wolfe and Dylan Smith each singled for the Tornadoes, with Harmon scoring a run. Parker also scored once for SHS, while Steele and Dunn each had an RBI.

Hooper singled once and Wisor scored twice to lead THS offensively.

SHS committed four errors and left five runners on base, while Trimble had two errors and five runners left on base.

Southern will try to avenge this setback on April 27 in Racine.

The Tornadoes are scheduled to return to action on Wednesday at Waterford.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

