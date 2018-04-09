Lady Knights top Nitro, 5-2

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant girls tennis team moved over the .500 mark last week following a 5-2 victory over visiting Nitro on Monday night at The Courts in Mason County.

The host Lady Knights (2-1) came away with a majority of the wins in both singles and doubles action, with the Lady Wildcats claiming one win apiece in singles and doubles play.

In fact, NHS won both singles matches by contested margins, while the Red and Black claimed wins in the remaining five competitions.

Bailey Barnett claimed an 8-6 win over Katie Eddy in second singles, while Caroline Foreman picked up an 8-5 win over Halie Hagerman in third singles. Sarah Deem posted an 8-0 win over Keaira Baldwin in fourth singles.

Peyton Mann earned Nitro’s lone win in first singles with an 8-4 decision over Olivia Pyles. Mann and Eddy claimed a 9-7 win over Pyles and Barnett in first doubles as well.

Foreman and Deem claimed an 8-1 victory over Hagerman and Baldwin in second doubles, while Danielle Marcum and Olivia Martin earned an 8-2 win over Allison King and McKenzie Haverty in third doubles.

