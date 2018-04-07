Blue Angels top South Point, 7-2

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — A collective effort.

The Gallia Academy softball team had all nine batters produce a hit while leading wire-to-wire on Friday night during a 7-2 victory over host South Point in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County.

The Blue Angels (4-0, 2-0 OVC) remained unbeaten by stringing together a trio of multi-run frames while also getting a two-hit gem from starter Hunter Copley, which eventually proved to be too much for the Lady Pointers to overcome.

Both teams battled through a quick scoreless first, but the Blue and White picked up the pace in the second frame as Ryelee Sipple produced a leadoff single before advancing to second on a passed ball.

Allie Young took a one-out walk, then Aubrey Unroe singled in Sipple to give GAHS a permanent lead at 1-0. Hailey Jo Ehman followed with a triple that plated both Young and Unroe, pushing the Blue Angels’ lead to 3-0 midway through the second.

Copley started the top of the third with a walk, then came in to score two batters later when Bailey Meadows tripled. Meadows eventually scored at the end of the same play on a SPHS error, allowing the guests to secure a 5-0 cushion.

Sophie Morrison provided South Point’s spark in the bottom of the third after producing a one-out double before later scoring on a wild pitch. Sara Allen also walked and scored on a two-out error that allowed the hosts to close back to within 5-2.

Chasity Adams and Meadows started the seventh with back-to-back singles, then a pair of passed balls allowed Adams to score as Meadows advanced to third. Young delivered a two-out single that brought Meadows in for a 7-2 advantage.

The Blue Angels outhit the Blue and Gold by a sizable 11-2 overall margin. Both teams committed an error each and also stranded seven runners apiece.

Copley was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two runs, two hits and three walks over seven frames while striking out four. Abby Hannah took the loss for SPHS after surrendering seven runs, 11 hits and two walks over seven innings while fanning three.

Meadows and Malerie Stanley led Gallia Academy with two hits apiece, followed by Copley, Adams, Sipple, Young, Unroe, Ehman and Alex Barnes with a safety each.

Ehman led the guests with two RBIs and Meadows scored twice for the victors.

Morrison and Holly Remey had the lone hits for South Point.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.