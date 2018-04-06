Patriots pummel Meigs, 17-4

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — So much for gracious guests.

The Meigs baseball team suffered a 17-4 setback at the hands of non-conference guest Parkersburg South on Thursday evening in Meigs County.

The Patriots belted out five hits in the top of the opening inning and led 4-0. The Marauders (1-3) got two runs back in the bottom of the first, as Cory Cox and Cole Arnott scored.

Following a scoreless second frame, Parkersburg South stretched its lead to 7-2 in the third, scoring three times with two outs in the inning.

PSHS doubled its run total in the third inning and increased its lead to 17-2 with three runs in the top of the fifth.

The Marauders left runners in scoring position in the second, third and fourth innings, but didn’t score again until the bottom of the fifth. Wesley Smith singled home Zach Helton, and then Bryce Swatzel drove in Zayne Wolfe for the final two runs of the Patriots’ 17-4 win.

Matt Gilkey suffered the loss in three innings of work for Meigs, striking out two batters, walking three, and allowing seven runs, two earned, on six hits.

In relief for Meigs, Tyler Tillis pitched ⅓ innings and allowed six earned runs on one hit and four walks, Cox tossed ⅔ innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks, while Smith pitched one frame and surrendered a pair of hits. Tillis and Smith both struck out one batter.

Chase Dunbar was the winning pitcher of record in three innings for Parkersburg South, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks. Blake McMullen pitched the final two frames in relief and gave up two runs, three hits and two walks. Both Patriot pitchers struck out one batter.

Helton led the Marauders at the plate with a 2-for-3 day, including a double and a run scored. Cox, Smith, Wyatt Hoover and Zayne Wolfe each singled once, with Cox, Wolfe and Arnott each scoring a run. Smith, Swatzel and Brentten Young each had an RBI for the hosts.

Nicholas Yoho and Reese Fletcher both had three hits to lead the victors, Chase Freshour and Thomas Nutter both recorded two hits, while Bryce Eagle, Ben Menarchek, Jarritt Flinn and Grent Hussey each had one hit. Todd Burner had a game-best three runs scored for the Patriots.

The Marauders committed three errors and stranded seven runners on base, while PSHS had one error and stranded 11 runners.

Meigs will have a chance to get this one back when the Marauders visit Parkersburg South on April 23.

After hosting Vinton County on Friday and visiting Southern on Saturday, Meigs is slated to host Wellston on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

