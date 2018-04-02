Eagles wallop Wirt County in doubleheader

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — A perfect end to a perfect month.

The Eastern baseball team heads into April with an unbeaten record after finishing March with a twin-bill sweep of non-conference guest Wirt County, by counts of 17-7 and 11-1 on Saturday in Meigs County.

The Eagles (6-0) took advantage of two WCHS (1-4) errors and scored two runs in the opening inning of the first game. Eastern added four runs to its lead in the bottom of the second inning and then broke the game open in the third frame, scoring seven times to make the score 13-0.

The Tigers got two runs back in the top of the fourth, but Eastern scored once in the bottom half of the inning to make the margin 14-2.

Wirt County pushed five runs across in the top of the fifth, but the Eagles scored three times in the bottom off the inning to finish off the 17-7 mercy rule victory.

Austin Coleman earned the win in three perfect innings on the mound for the Eagles, striking out six batters. Owen Arix pitched one inning in relief, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits and one walk, while striking out one. Ethan Watson pitched the final frame for the Eagles, giving up five runs, two earned, on three hits and three free passes.

Adam Thompson suffered the loss in 1-plus innings for WCHS, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks.

Coleman led the Eagles at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, four runs scored and one run batted in. Josh Brewer was 2-for-2 with one run and one RBI, while Kaleb Hill was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Matthew Blanchard, Will Oldaker, Owen Arix and Jake Barber each had a single for the victors, with Blanchard marking three runs and three RBIs, Arix adding one run and two RBIs, and Barber coming up with one RBI. Nate Durst scored three times for EHS, Preston Thorla and Ryan Harbour both scored once, while Ethen Richmond picked up an RBI.

Trent Toler and Hunter Hickman each singled twice for the guests, with Toler scoring twice and driving in one run, and Hickman marking two RBIs.

The Eagles committed two errors and left four runners on base, while WCHS had three errors and three runners stranded.

In the second game, the Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead after five hits in the opening inning. Eastern doubled its lead with three runs in the second frame, and then made it a 7-0 margin with a run in the third.

EHS stretched its lead to 11-0 with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and Wirt County could only score once in the top of the fifth, giving Eastern the 11-1 mercy rule win.

Hill earned the pitching victory in a complete game no-hitter for Eastern, striking out seven and walking three, while allowing one run.

Hickman took the setback for the guests, allowing 10 runs and nine hits in 3-plus innings on the mound.

Arix led the Eagles at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and a run batted in. Hill was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs, while Richmond was 2-for-3 with one double and two runs. Brewer singled once, scored once and drove in one run, Coleman singled once and scored twice, while Blanchard had one single and one run in the win.

Fish and Kaleb Honaker both scored once for the Eagles, with Fish driving home one run.

Ian Smith scored Wirt County’s only run.

Eastern committed one error and left five runners on base in the second game, while WCHS had four errors and stranded three runners.

After hosting Federal Hocking on Monday, Eastern will travel to Trimble on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

