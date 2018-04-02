Westfall outlasts Blue Devils, 14-12

WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio — There were runs in bunches for the Blue Devils, but just not enough.

The Gallia Academy baseball team scored a dozen runs, but a three-run home run by Westfall in the fifth inning provided the difference in a 14-12 setback on Saturday in Pickaway County.

The visiting Blue Devils (1-1) opened the top of the first inning with a 1-0 advantage, but the Mustangs countered with a run in the bottom of the frame to knot the score at 1-1.

The seesaw exchange of runs persisted in the second inning as the Blue and White leaped to a 4-1 lead in the top half — as John Stout, Dylan Smith, and Morgan Stanley each score runs — but WHS answered in its half to take a 5-4 advantage.

The Mustangs extended their lead in the bottom of the third frame, as they scored five runs on five hits to take a 10-4 lead midway through the contest.

GAHS rallied in the top of the fifth inning, as they sent ten batters to the plate and manufactured six runs on three hits to knot the game at 10-all.

The Mustangs regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth frame, as a three-run home run by Sam Frazier helped the hosts score four runs on four hits and take a 14-10 lead.

The Blue and White added two additional runs in the top half of the seventh inning, but Westfall stifled the visitors hopes of a comeback in the finale to ear a two-run victory.

GAHS combined for eight hits in the contest, as WHS pounded out 13 safeties. The Blue and White committed two errors, while Westfall had four miscues.

Starting pitcher Braden Simms pitched just one inning, as he faced 11 batters and allowed five runs, three hits and three walks. Kaden Thomas provided two and two-thirds of relief and allowed five unearned runs, five hits and one base on balls. Andrew Toler pitched one-third inning of relief four runs on four hits with a walk. Cole Davis rounded out the pitching totals for Gallia Academy with two innings of work, as he surrendered zero runs on one hit with three strikeouts.

Seth Spillman was the winning pitcher of record, as he he appeared in two innings of relief and surrendered two runs, one hit, four walks and three strikeouts. Luke Blackburn got the start and provided four innings of work and gave up four runs on four hits, four walks and struck out two. Tanner Lemaster pitched one inning, allowed six runs, three hits, two base on balls and two strikeouts.

John Stout led GAHS with three hits, followed by Garrett McGuire, Simms, Smith, Adam Sickels and Wyatt Sipple each with one safety apiece, respectively.

Stout also scored four runs in the contest for the Blue Devils, followed by Stanley with three runs scored.

Gallia Academy returned to action on Monday as they faced Ironton in an Ohio Valley Conference contest.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

