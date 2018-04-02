Lady Raiders win Jackson Invitational

JACKSON, Ohio — A good time in the Apple City.

The River Valley girls track and field team earned 16 top-four finishes and won four separate events en route to capturing the team championship Friday night at the 2018 Jackson Invitational held on the campus of the Jackson Middle School in Jackson County.

The Lady Raiders landed nine top-two finishes and ended the evening with 123 points, beating the eight-team field by a dozen points. Alexander was the runner-up with 111 points and Jackson placed third with 82 points.

A split squad from Meigs also competed at the event, though the Lady Marauders were also scheduled to compete less than 24 hours later at the Rocky Brands Invitational at Nelsonville. On Friday, the MHS girls ended up fifth overall with 48 points.

Kenzie Baker paced the Lady Raiders with a pair of wins in the 1600-meter (5:53.15) and 3200m (13:05.24) runs while also placing second in the 800m (2:45.12) event.

The quartet of Savannah Reese, Sarah Moffett, Gabrielle Gibson and Evalena Ehman came away with the 4x400m title with a time of 4:51.48. Kelsey Brown also claimed the shot put crown for RVHS with a winning throw of 31 feet, 1½ inches.

Reese was the 400m runner-up with a mark of 1:06.16, while Madison Tabor (30-3½) and Elisabeth Moffett (85-2) respectively placed second in the shot put and discus contests.

Alyssa Lollathin was the 300m hurdles runner-up with a time of 55.64 seconds and also placed third in the long jump with a distance of 13 feet, 4½ inches.

Hannah Culpepper placed third in both the 800m (3:06.95) and 1600m (6:42.71) runs, with Gibson also accounting for a third place effort in the 110m hurdles (19.95).

Gibson, Lollathin, Sarah Moffett and Hanna Davis were fourth in the 4x100m relay (58.58), and the quartet of Culpepper, Abigail Stout, Julia Nutter and Connie Steward placed fourth in the 4x800m relay (13:26.66).

Nutter completed River Valley’s top-four efforts by finishing fourth in the 3200m run with a mark of 15:44.07.

The Lady Marauders had four third-place efforts, half of which came in relay events. Sydney Kennedy was also third in the discus (75-9) and Madison Fields was third in the 400m dash with a time of 1:08.99.

The foursome of Fields, Allison Hanstine, Carmen Doherty and Lydia Edwards posted a third place time of 4:59.81 in the 4x400m relay. Doherty, Caitlyn Rest, Kacie Ballard and Ariann Sizemore were also third in the 4x800m relay with a mark of 13:21.81.

Madison Cremeans landed a trio of fourth place efforts in the high jump (4-4), 200m dash (30.32) and 1600m run (6:50.74).

The quartet of Edwards, Fields, Hanstine and Alexus Metheny also placed fourth in the 4x200m relay with a time of 2:09.22.

On the boys side of things, Minford came away with the team title after posting a winning tally of 152 points. Jackson was second with 136 points and River Valley was third with 85 points, while Meigs ended up fifth out of eight teams with 35 points.

The Raiders earned nine top-four finishes overall, including two individual championships and five runner-up performances.

The 4x800m relay team of Kyle Coen, Nathaniel Abbott, George Rickett and Rory Twyman captured first place with a time of 8:54.93. Abbott was also the 800m champion (2:12.37) and placed second in the 3200m run (10:54.26).

Ty VanSickle (39-9½) and Eric Weber (125-7) respectively came away with runner-up honors in the shot put and discus finals, while Rickett was second in the 800m run with a time of 2:15.70.

The quartet of Layne Fitch, Jared Reese, Caleb McKnight and Cole Young ended up as the 4x200m runner-up with a time of 1:43.67. Young was also third in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches.

Fitch, Reese, Young and Jordan Burns finished fourth in the 4x100m relay with a mark of 49.56 seconds.

The Marauders had a half-dozen top-four finishes, led by a runner-up effort from Devon Hawley in the high jump with a cleared height of 5 feet, 6 inches.

Hawley, Magnus McDaniel, Theo McElroy and Levi Chapman were third in the 4x100m relay with a time of 49.43 seconds. Cole Betzing was also third in the 800m run with a mark of 2:17.08.

Betzing, McElroy, Chapman and Lane Cullums placed fourth in the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:46.27. Betzing, McElry, McDaniel and Christian Jones was also fourth in the 4x400m relay with a mark of 4:12.74.

Trevor Smith was also fourth in the discus for MHS with a throw of 111 feet, 6 inches.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results from the 2018 Jackson Invitational held Friday at Jackson High School.

