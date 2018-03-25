Lady Marauders win opener, 6-3 over Southern

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A great start to the game and a great start to the season.

The Meigs softball team jumped out to a 6-0 lead four innings into Saturday’s non-conference game against visiting Southern, and the Lady Marauders held on for a 6-3 victory in the season opener for both teams.

The Lady Tornadoes (0-1) left two runners in scoring position in the top of the first, and Meigs (1-0) took the lead in the bottom of the inning, when Peyton Rowe drove in Taylor Swartz.

The Lady Marauders added on to their lead in the bottom of the second, when Rachel Kesterson singled home Alyssa Smith. The MHS lead grew to 3-0 in the bottom of the third, with Bre Lilly scoring on a Chonslyn Spaun groundout.

Southern left another runner in scoring position in the top of the fourth, and the Lady Marauders broke the game open with two outs in the bottom of the frame. First, Bre Zirkle singled home Shalynn Mitchell, and then Rowe singled in both Swartz and Hannah Tackett to make it a 6-0 game.

The Purple and Gold broke through in the top of the sixth, when Paige VanMeter singled home Josie Cundiff. Later in the frame, VanMeter scored on a Kaitlyn DeLacruz sacrifice fly, and then Lauren Lavender stole home to make it a 6-3 game.

The Lady Tornadoes were sent down in order in the top of the seventh, however, as Meigs sealed the 6-3 win.

Zirkle was the winning pitcher of record for MHS, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks, while striking out seven batters in a complete game.

Pitching a complete game for SHS, Sydney Cleland took the setback surrendering six runs on 15 hits and one walk, while striking out two batters.

At the plate, Zirkle was 4-for-4 with a double and a run batted in to lead the lead the victors. Rowe was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one double, Kesterson was 2-for-2 with one RBI, while Jerrica Smith went 2-for-3 in the win. Mitchell, Tackett and Alyssa Smith each singled once and scored once, while Spaun singled and had one RBI. Lilly had one run scored, while Older finished with one RBI.

Lavender led the Lady Tornadoes with a 2-for-3 day, which included two doubles and one run scored. Cundiff went 2-for-4 with one double and one run, while VanMeter singled once, drove in one run and scored once. Jaiden Roberts and Kassie Barton both singled once for SHS, while DeLacruz had a RBI in the contest.

Neither team had an error, with Meigs leaving seven runners on base, and Southern stranding five.

The Maroon and Gold are back in action in their Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener on Wednesday at Alexander, while Southern begins TVC Hocking play at home against Wahama on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

