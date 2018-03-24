GA tennis edges Ironton, 3-2

CENTENARY, Ohio — A collective win to start the season.

The Gallia Academy tennis team started the 2018 campaign in style on Friday night after winning both doubles matches and rallying back for a 3-2 victory over visiting Ironton in a non-conference contest at the Eastman Athletic Complex in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils (1-0) needed a group effort to pull off the season-opening victory as the Fighting Tigers (0-1) led the match by a 2-1 count through three rounds of singles play.

The Blue and White, however, posted consecutive straight-set decisions in both the first and second doubles competitions, allowing the hosts to earn the hard-fought triumph.

Trailing 2-1, the GAHS duo of Katie Carpenter and Kirsten Hesson rolled to a 6-4, 6-1 first doubles victory over the IHS tandem of Sierra Vallance and Elena Wilson — which knotted the match at two wins apiece.

The Gallia Academy duo of Thomas Hamilton and Nick Mayes wrapped up the win during the second doubles contest after posting a 7-5, 6-2 decision over the Ironton twosome of Todd Davidson and Ethan Bennett.

Pierce Wilcoxon had the other victory for GAHS after breezing to a 6-0, 6-1 decision of Adian White in first singles.

Amane Sawamoto dropped a 1-6, 4-6 decision to Ironton’s Jackson Pleasant in second singles, while Brittany Masters suffered a 0-6, 0-6 setback to Ali White in third singles.

The Blue Devils return to action Monday when they host Marietta at 4:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

