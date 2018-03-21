Rose named to Class A all-state team

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Wahama sophomore Hannah Rose was the lone Mason County athlete chosen to the 2018 Class A all-state girls basketball team, as voted on by members of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Rose — a 5-foot-6 guard — led the Lady Falcons in scoring with 19.0 points per outing. Wahama finished the year with a 9-15 overall record after winning just two games in their previous four seasons.

It is the first all-state selection for Rose in basketball as the sophomore was chosen to the honorable mention list.

Dena Jarrells of Huntington Saint Joseph was named the first team captain, while Aaliyah Brunny of Parkersburg Catholic was the second team captain.

2018 WVSWA Class A All-State Girls Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM

Hannah Taylor, Summers County; Sydney Nestor, Tucker County; Dena Jarrells, Huntington St. Joe (captain); Paige Shy, Huntington St. Joe; Madeline Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic; Bailee Adkins, Huntington St. Joe; Taylor Duplaga, Wheeling Central; Kyndra Pilant, Magnolia.

SECOND TEAM

Aaliyah Brunny, Parkersburg Catholic (captain); Hannah Foster, Valley-Fayette; Jenny Wilson, Midland Trail; Eden Gainer, Wheeling Central; Terra Kuhn, Tucker County; Dejah Busby, Sherman; Bethany Arnold, Williamstown; Kelsie Meintel, Cameron.

THIRD TEAM

Sarah Jude, Tolsia (captain); Shauna Harless, Meadow Bridge; Olivia Ullman, Parkersburg Catholic; Kaylee Reinbeau, Wheeling Central; Mady Winters, Magnolia; Ali Westenhaver, Ravenswood; Reagan Sharp, Trinity; Taylor Isaac, Summers County.

HONORABLE MENTION

Andrea Alimario, Madonna; Abbey Ammons, Clay-Battelle; Savanna Bailey, Montcalm; Amelia Bard, Richwood; Riley Bennington, Wheeling Central; Laila Calhoun, Pocahontas County; Clare Cistaro, Notre Dame; Tiffanie Cline, Summers County; Haleigh Cook, Van; Emily Dickerson, Midland Trail; Mariah Finley, Tolsia; Jonna Ferrell, Doddridge County; Corrina Fulmer, Doddridge County; Addie Furr, St. Marys; Gracie Gipson, Valley Fayette; Abby Harris, Tygarts Valley; Mallorie Hendricks, Fayetteville; Abi Haught, Ritchie County; Abigail Hileman, South Harrison; Haylee Hunter, St. Joseph; Josie Jones, Tyler Consolidated; Lydia Jordan, Greater Beckley Christian; Jordan Keener, Charleston Catholic; Karlie Lafauci, Van; Hannah Loy, Paden City; Taylor Martino, Notre Dame; Makayla May, Tug Valley; Emma McKeen, Notre Dame; Erica Merrill, Summers County; Jenna Montgomery, South Harrison; Sydney Moore, Tucker County; Caraline Nelson, Sherman; Alyssa Newsome, Tug Valley; Sophie Palmer, Valley Wetzel; Gavin Pivont, Summers County; Kenley Posten, Greenbrier West; Logan Riggs, Magnolia; Hannah Roberts, St. Joseph; Hannah Rose, Wahama; Rachel Rosen, Trinity; Lindsey Rinker, Moorefield; Kylie Saltis, South Harrison; Emily Saurborn, Trinity; Cameron Smith, Doddridge County; Cassie Tallman, Ritchie County; Bethany Wager, Williamstown; Courtney Walker, Cameron; JoLee Walton, Tyler Consolidated; Bailey Wellings, Gilmer County; Hannah White, Wheeling Central; Emma Wyer, Wirt County; Kylie Wright, St. Marys.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

