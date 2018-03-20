White Falcons whip Wirt County, 14-2

ELIZABETH, W.Va. — Score early, score often.

The Wahama varsity baseball team opened its 2018 campaign in spectacular fashion as the guests handed the Tigers their first loss of the season by a final of 14-2 in five innings on Monday night in Wirt County.

The White Falcons (1-0) soared to a 4-0 advantage in the opening frame, providing WHS starting pitcher Dalton Kearns with all the run support he would need en route to the win.

The Red and White added two additional runs in the top of the second inning, but Wirt County (0-1) cut the deficit to 6-2 in the bottom half of the frame..

Following a lead-off walk to Wirt County’s Dalton Logan and a single by Nathan Murray, the Red and White appeared poised to escape the inning without surrendering a run as Kearns retired the next two Tigers hitters by way of strikeout.

Wirt County, however, benefited from four passed balls and two more walks before the White Falcons ended the inning with a strikeout of Hunter Hickman.

Wahama tacked on five more runs in the top of the third inning to push its lead to 11-2. The Red and White sent nine hitters to the plate in the top half of the frame combining for three hits, including two extra base hits and two walks.

The White Falcons added a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth inning to close out the 12 run victory.

Kearns was the winning pitcher for Wahama as he surrendered two hits, while striking out six and giving up five walks in three innings of work. Kearns also went 1-of-4 at the plate with a triple and scored a run.

David Hendrick, who provided two innings of relief, allowed one hit two walks and struck out three. Hendricks also proved productive in the batter’s box, as went 1-of-3 with a triple, a walk and two runs scored.

Tanner Smith was 1-of-3 on the night with a home run, while Colton Arrington had two hits and scored twice for WHS.

Tyler Bumgarner provided a single and scored a run, as Antonio Serevicz collected a double, a walk, stole two bases and scored twice.

The Red and White also stole nine bases collectively in the contest, four of which came in the top of the fifth inning.

Wahama returns to the diamond Friday as it attempts a season sweep of Wirt County at the friendly confines of Claflin Stadium in Mason.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

