Grenadiers slip past RedStorm

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — On a day when Rio Grande starter Zach Harvey was as good on the mound as he’s been all season, Indiana University Southeast’s Ryne Underwood was a tad bit better.

Harvey, a junior from Kenova, W.Va., allowed seven hits and just one run over eight innings, but Underwood countered with a one-hit shutout as the Grenadiers edged the RedStorm, 1-0, in the opening game of their River States Conference weekend series, Thursday afternoon, at Bob Evans Field.

IU Southeast improved to 16-6 overall and 7-0 in the RSC with the victory.

Rio Grande, which had a seven-game winning streak snapped, slipped to 11-14 overall and 6-1 in league play.

Underwood allowed just four baserunners – walking one, hitting two batters and allowing a leadoff hit to sophomore Dylan Shockley (Minford, OH) in the seventh inning.

The walk and one of the two hit batsmen came with two outs in the third inning, but Underwood fanned senior Cody Blackburn to end the threat.

Those were the only two Rio baserunners until Shockley led off the seventh with a clean single to left and sophomore Eli Daniels (Minford, OH) was hit by a pitch with two outs, but Underwood struck out senior Ty Warnimont (Rio Grande, OH) to escape the jam.

Underwood, who finished with eight strikeouts, retired the side in order in seven of the nine innings.

Harvey stranded runners in scoring position in both the first and third innings before IU Southeast finally managed to scratch across a run in the fifth inning.

Jordan Branz led off with an infield single to shortstop and moved to second when Harvey slipped and fell trying to field a bunt by Reyni Olivero along the first base line. Two outs later, Richard Rodriguez lined a single to left to score Branz.

Harvey did not walk a batter and finished with four strikeouts.

Cody Maloon had two of the Grenadiers’ eight hits.

The two teams will finish their series on Friday with a doubleheader beginning at noon. Game one will be a nine-inning contest, while the nightcap will be a seven-inning game.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

