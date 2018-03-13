GA’s Alex Barnes named All-Ohio HM

COLUMBUS, Ohio —The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association has released the Division II All-Ohio girls basketball teams, featuring Gallia Academy sophomore Alex Barnes.

Barnes — a 5-foot-8 guard — was named to the honorable mention portion of the All-Ohio list, her first career all-state appearence. Barnes averaged 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.7 steals per game, while shooting 47 percent from the field and leading the Blue Angels to a 10-13 record.

The Division II Player of the Year award was shared by Maddie Frederick of Tippecanoe and Naz Hillmon of Gilmour Academy. The Coach of the Year award went to Cloverleaf’s John Carmigiano.

2018 DIVISION II OPSWA ALL-OHIO GIRLS BASKETBALL

FIRST TEAM

Lilly Ritz, Cambridge, 6-2, sr., 20.0; Aaliyah Currence, New Philadelphia 5-10, jr., 19.5; Naz Hillmon, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-2, sr., 21.1; Casey Smith, Pepper Pike Orange, 5-7, jr., 23.0; Dayshanette Harris, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-7, jr., 24.0; Robin Campbell, Alliance Marlington, 5-4, sr., 20.5; Zia Cooke, Toledo Rogers, 5-9, jr., 22.4; Casey Santoro, Bellevue, 5-4, soph., 22.0; Maddie Frederick, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-0, sr., 15.8; Shai McGruder, Trotwood-Madison, 6-1, sr., 25.9.

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR — Maddie Frederick, Tipp City Tippecanoe & Naz Hillmon, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

COACH OF THE YEAR — John Carmigiano, Lodi Cloverleaf.

SECOND TEAM

Alexis Stevens, Caledonia River Valley, 5-7, soph., 17.2; Chloe Davis, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 6-1, jr., 15.4; Brandyce Smith, Lorain Clearview, sr., 18; Natalie Zuchowski, Beloit West Branch, 6-3, sr., 13.4; Helaina Limas, Lodi Cloverleaf, 5-7, sr., 21.8; Abigail Fogle, Upper Sandusky, 5-4, sr., 20.5; Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Rogers, 5-11, fr., 16.3; Tanner Bryant, Wash. Court House Miami Trace, 5-11, sr., 14.0; Victoria Fliehman, Wash. Court House Miami Trace, 6-0, sr., 13.0; Hunter Stidham, Germantown Valley View, 5-10, sr., 21.0.

THIRD TEAM

Bailee Smith, Zanesville Maysville, 5-5, fr., 17.1; Emily Holzopfel, Rayland Buckeye Local, 5-8, jr., 24.7; Claire Dolan, Perry, 5-5, sr., 13.5; Annie Pavlansky, Cortland Lakeview, 6-0, sr., 21.4; Faith Williams, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-8, sr., 12.4; Emily Poling, Defiance, 5-8, sr., 13.1; Logan Harris, Oak Harbor, 6-1, jr., 19.5; Kendyl Mick, Thornville Sheridan, 5-9, soph., 13.3; Paige Garr, Goshen, 5-8, jr., 21.0; Layne Ferrell, Franklin, 6-1, jr., 23.5; Clarissa Craig, Cincinnati St. Bernard Roger Bacon, 6-2, fr., 11.6.

SPECIAL MENTION

Mikayla Poole, Carrollton; Destiny Hutcheson, Duncan Falls Philo; Madison Hunter, New Concord John Glenn; Kadai Green-Tucker, Columbus South; Maddy Vincent, Bexley; Carlisa Strickland, Columbus Independence; Hannah Coleman, London; Sydney Bourquin, Plain City Jonathan Alder; Peighton Taylor, Shaker Heights Laurel; Annika Corcoran, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy; Guiliana Marinozzi, Shaker Heights Laurel; Bryana Housley, Norton; Hannah Haithcock, Washington Court House Washington; Emma Broerman, Hamilton Badin; Jocie Fisher, Chillicothe Unioto, Kate Liston, Vincent Warren, Cassie Bentley, McArthur Vinton County, Rebekah Green, Jackson.

HONORABLE MENTION

Faith Williams, Elyria Catholic; Brooke Rebman, Lorain Clearview; Kaydan Lawson, Pepper Pike Orange; Lydia Gattozzi, Cleveland Heights Beaumont; Sarah Bohn, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy; Hannah Root, Jefferson Area; Maddie Edgerly, Bay Village Bay; Carly Perusek, Gates Mills Hawken.

Grace Crawford, Toledo Central Catholic; Shyah Wheeler, Elida; Alissa Stahler, Lima Shawnee; Nashail Shelby, Ontario; Heidi Marshall, Clyde; Cassidy Crawford, Willard.

Brooke Brown, Heath; Sharae Brown, Columbus Linden McKinley; Malorie Colwell, London; Megan Davis, Hebron Lakewood; Oumoul Lhom, Columbus International; Morgan Scowden, Delaware Buckeye Valley; London Woods, Columbus Independence.

Rayana Burns, Wash. Court House Washington; Kenzie McConnell, Circleville; Jill Congrove, Circleville Logan Elm; Zoiee Smith, Waverly; Alex Barnes, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Maddy Stegbauer, Greenfield McClain; Rachel Cooke, Thornville Sheridan; Emily Jackson, Vincent Warren; Morgan Bentley, McArthur Vinton County.

Emily Byrne, Cin. McNicholas; Lauren Hapgood, Dayton Oakwood; Cassidy Hofacker, Bellbrook; Julia Keller, Dayton Carroll; Allison Mader, Tipp City Tippecanoe; Mikala Morris, Springfield Kenton Ridge; Sky Thomas, Cin. Wyoming.

Kayla Hovorka, Beloit West Branch; Andrea Radcliff, Ravenna Southeast; Mackenzie Maze, Warren Howland; Kelsey Hosey, Norton; Javaan Rogers, Akron Buchtel; Sarah Bury, Poland; Rachel Bolyard, Streetsboro.

Jordyn Kiser, Dover; Milana Harmon, Uhrichsville Claymont; Makayla Abram, Steubenville; Macie Jarrett, Zanesville Maysville; Jenna Riccardo, Lisbon Beaver; Kenzie Newsom, Zanesville; Angela Starre, Carrollton; Katie Bradshaw, St. Clairsville.

Gallia Academy sophomore Alex Barnes (4) shoots a two-pointer during the Blue Angels’ non-conference win over River Valley on Nov. 27, 2017, in Bidwell, Ohio. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_3.15-GA-Barnes.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Alex Barnes (4) shoots a two-pointer during the Blue Angels’ non-conference win over River Valley on Nov. 27, 2017, in Bidwell, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

