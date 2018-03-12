6 locals named All-TVC Ohio

A total of six players from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were selected to the All-Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division boys and girls basketball teams for the 2017-18 season, as voted on by the coaches within the league.

Meigs High School led the local honorees with four selections, with both the Marauders and Lady Marauders coming away with two choices apiece. River Valley High School also garnered a pick apiece between its boys and girls squads.

Of the six local selections, four are first-time honorees on the All-TVC Ohio squads — with the two exceptions both coming from the Lady Marauders.

Junior Kassidy Betzing received her third straight all-league selection to girls squad, while junior Madison Fields made the list for a second consecutive season. MHS finished the year fourth in the league standings with a 6-6 mark.

Junior Kelsey Brown was the lone representative for the Lady Raiders, who went 0-12 and finished seventh in TVC Ohio play.

Betzing and Fields were two of the 11 repeat selections from the 2016-17 All-TVC Ohio girls squad. Also returning to the all-league team was four-time honoree Jessie Addis and Mary-Kate McCulloch of Nelsonville-York, three-time selection Rachel Richardson and McKena Rice of Alexander, Cassie Bentley and Darian Radabaugh of Vinton County, Laura Manderick and Emma Harter of Athens, and Sydney Spencer of Wellston.

Bentley and Addis shared Most Valuable Player honors in the TVC Ohio, while Alexander’s Jeff Grinstead was named Coach of the Year.

Junior Zach Bartrum and sophomore Weston Baer represented the Marauders on the All-TVC Ohio boys squad as the Maroon and Gold went 5-7 in league play while finishing fifth overall.

Senior Jarret McCarley was the lone Raider chosen to the all-league squad as the Silver and Black completed the year with a 3-9 league record, good enough for sixth place.

There were only four repeat selections to the boys All-TVC Ohio team, with Vinton County seniors Naylan Yates and Jake Speakman making up half of that list. Junior Justin Hynes of Athens and Wellston senior Matt Simpson were the other repeat performers.

Yates was named the TVC Ohio MVP, while Vinton County’s Matt Combs was a repeat choice as the league’s Coach of the Year.

2017-18 All-Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division Teams

Girls Basketball

VINTON COUNTY (12-0): Cassie Bentley*, Sr; Erin Jones, Sr; Darian Radabaugh*, Sr; Morgan Bentley, Fr

ALEXANDER (9-3): Rachel Richardson**, Jr; McKena Rice*, Jr; Kristen Taylor, Sr

NELSONVILLE-YORK (9-3): Jessie Addis***, Sr; Mary-Kate McCulloch*, Jr; Haley Hurd, So

MEIGS (6-6): Kassidy Betzing**, Jr; Madison Fields, Jr

ATHENS (3-9): Laura Manderick*, So; Emma Harter*, Jr

WELLSTON (3-9): Sydney Mulliins*, Jr; Sydney Spencer, So

RIVER VALLEY (0-12): Kelsey Brown, Jr

Co-Most Valuable Players:

Cassie Bentley (VCHS) and Jessie Addis (NYHS)

Coach of the Year:

Jeff Grinstead, Alexander

Boys Basketball

VINTON COUNTY (10-2): Naylan Yates*, Sr; Jake Speakman*, Sr; Nevan Yates, Jr; Bryce Damron, Sr

ATHENS (9-3): Logan Maxfield, Jr; Eli Chubb, Jr; Justin Hynes*, Jr

ALEXANDER (8-4): Dylan Mecum, Jr; Caleb Terry, So

WELLSTON (6-6): Matt Simpson*, Sr; Decota McKenzie, Sr

MEIGS (5-7): Zach Bartrum, Jr; Weston Baer, So

RIVER VALLEY (3-9): Jarret McCarley, Sr

NELSONVILLE-YORK (1-11): Brayden Allen, Jr

Most Valuable Player:

Naylan Yates, Vinton County

Coach of the Year:

Matt Combs, Vinton County

* — Indicates repeat selection.

Meigs junior Zach Bartrum (15) dribbles past an Athens defender during a Jan. 19 TVC Ohio boys basketball contest at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/03/web1_3.13-MHS-Bartrum.jpg Meigs junior Zach Bartrum (15) dribbles past an Athens defender during a Jan. 19 TVC Ohio boys basketball contest at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.