2017-18 Southeast Ohio All-District Girls Basketball Team

DIVISION I

First Team

Myriah Davis, Logan, 5-6, Fr., 13.6

Player of the Year: None selected

Coach of the Year: None selected

Second Team

None selected

Third Team

Beth Starlin, Logan, 6-0, Jr., 6.1; Hannah Kroft, Marietta, 6-0, So., 11.9

Special Mention

Haleigh Sammons, Logan; Morgan Altenburger, Marietta

DIVISION II

First Team

Tanner Bryant, Wash. Court House Miami Trace, 5-11, Sr., 14.0; Victoria Fliehman, Wash. Court House Miami Trace, 6-0, Sr., 13.0; Hannah Haithcock, Wash. Court House Washington, 6-0, Jr., 17.0; Jocie Fisher, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-11, Jr., 13.7; Kendyl Mick, Thornville Sheridan, 5-9, So., 13.3; Kate Liston, Vincent Warren, 5-10, Sr., 12.8; Cassie Bentley, McArthur Vinton County, 6-0, Sr., 17.4; Rebekah Green, Jackson, 5-7, Sr., 26.0

Player of the Year: Tanner Bryant, Washington Court House Miami Trace

Co-Coaches of the Year: J.D. Walters, Thornville Sheridan; Samantha Leach, Wash. Court House Washington

Second Team

Rayana Burns, Wash. Court House Washington, 5-8, So, 8.8; Kenzie McConnell, Circleville, 5-11, Fr., 11.7; Jill Congrove, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-7, Sr., 13.5; Zoiee Smith, Waverly, 5-5, Fr., 14.0; Alex Barnes, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 5-8, So., 15.8; Maddy Stegbauer, Greenfield McClain, 5-4, Jr., 10.8; Rachel Cooke, Thornville Sheridan, 6-0, Jr., 13.9; Emily Jackson, Vincent Warren, 5-9, Sr., 12.3; Morgan Bentley, McArthur Vinton County, 5-9, Fr., 16.2

Third Team

Cassidy Lovett, Wash. Court House Miami Trace, 5-5, Jr., 8.0; Shawna Conger, Wash. Court House Washington, 5-7, So., 10.7; Meghan Davis, Circleville, 6-0, So., 8.9; Cree Stulley, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, So., 8.8; Laura Manderick, Athens, 5-8, So., 15.7; Madi Marsh, Hillsboro, 5-3, Sr., 6.3

Special Mention

Abby Hatter, Circleville Logan Elm; Mailyn Sunkle, Lancaster Fairfield Union; Meliah Johnson, Chillicothe; Amber Cottrill, Chillicothe Unioto; Morgan Wiseman, Waverly; Ryelee Sipple, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Kelsey Brown, Bidwell River Valley; Emma Conrad, Thornville Sheridan; Jena Wharton, Thornville Sheridan; Maggie Skillman, New Lexington; Peyton Bowe, Vincent Warren, Olivia Alloway, Vincent Warren; Josie Ousley, McArthur Vinton County; Karleigh Hopkins, Hillsboro

DIVISION III

First Team

Braiden Collins, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-10, Jr., 23.2; Ella Skeens, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-11, Sr., 29.0; Rachel Richardson, Albany Alexander, 5-6, Jr., 18.5; Jessie Addis, Nelsonville-York, 5-4, Sr., 22.0; Lexie Arden, Ironton, 5-11, So., 16.7; Emily Compliment, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-9, Sr., 15.0; Emily Chapman, Proctorville Fairland, 5-5, Sr., 19.7; Morgan Reynolds, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-6, Jr., 11.5; Erin Daniels, Minford, 5-8, Sr., 21.0; Lakyn Hupp, Seaman North Adams, 5-7, Sr., 16.5; Peyton Scott, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, Jr., 25.1; Grace Shope, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-10, Sr., 21.3; Carson Miller, Crooksville, 5-10, Sr., 21.2

Player of the Year: Ella Skeens, Chillicothe Southeastern

Co-Coaches of the Year: Jon Buchanan, Proctorville Fairland; Rob Davis, Seaman North Adams

Second Team

Kassidy Betzing, Pomeroy Meigs, 5-7, Jr., 14.0; Grace Lightle, Piketon, 5-3, Jr., 13.9; McKena Rice, Albany Alexander, 5-9, Jr., 16.3; Lexi Wise, Ironton, 5-10, Sr., 14.0; Emilee Whitt, South Point, 5-8, So., 14.1; Natalee Hall, Chesapeake, 5-5, Sr., 12.8; Allie Marshall, Proctorville Fairland, 6-0, Jr., 10.9; Whitney Broughton, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-8, Sr., 12.5; Ashley Blankenship, Minford, 6-3, Jr., 16.0; Abbie Kallner, Wheelersburg, 5-6, Jr., 15.4; Avery Harper, Seaman North Adams, 6-1, Sr., 14.6; Caitlyn Brisker, Oak Hill, 5-8, So., 15.1

Third Team

Emily Robinson, Williamsport Westfall, 5-7, Sr., 12.1; Shyanne Conley, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-8, Sr., 6.6; McKinley Mitten, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-9, Sr., 8.7; Skylar Hice, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-8, So., 8.0; Mary Kate McCulloch, Nelsonville-York, 5-5, Jr., 11.4; Riley Schreck, Ironton, 5-9, So., 9.0; Kasey Murphy, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-8, Sr., 8.0; Maddie Scott, Ironton Rock Hill, 5-8, Sr., 11.0; Alesha Simpson, Proctorville Fairland, 6-0, Sr., 8.9; Alexa Pennington, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-0, Jr., 11.6; MaKayla White, Portsmouth West, 5-6, Sr., 12.0; Caitlyn Puckett, Minford, 5-11, Jr., 9.0; Ellie Ruby, Wheelersburg, 5-1, Sr., 9.4; Grace McDowell, Seaman North Adams, 5-11, Jr., 9.2; Zoe Fittro, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-9, So., 10.8; Sydney Mullins, Wellston, 5-8, Jr., 15.0

Special Mention

Madison Fields, Pomeroy Meigs; Hannah Stark, Frankfort Adena; Avery Reuter, Piketon; Brooke Webb, Chesapeake; Alexis Hall, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant; Kelsie Warnock, Proctorville Fairland; Haidyn Wamsley, McDermott Northwest; Jasmine Eley, Portsmouth; Kaylee Darnell, Wheelersburg; Kaley Daniels, West Union; Blake Adams, Leesburg Fairfield; Paige Carter, Beaver Eastern; Bailey Ward, Oak Hill; Mya Bouska, Wellston

DIVISION IV

First Team

Lexi Woods, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-11, Sr., 20.5; Jensyn Shepherd, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 6-0, Sr., 17.4; Mariah Buckley, New Boston Glenwood, 5-6, Sr., 19.0; Katie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-4, Jr., 14.8; Lexi Smith, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-0, Sr., 14.0; Ellie Jo Johnson, South Webster, 6-1, Sr., 18.7; Jacey Justice, Peebles, 5-7, Fr., 19.0; Alli Kern, Waterford, 5-9, Sr., 15.0; Megan Ball, Waterford, 5-11, Sr., 14.5

Player of the Year: Alli Kern, Waterford

Coach of the Year: J.D. McKenzie, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Second Team

Paige Tolson, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-1, Fr., 9.0; Haille Joseph, Corning Miller, 6-1, So., 10.6; Elizabeth Collins, Reedsville Eastern, 6-2, Sr., 15.0; Sylvia Evans, Latham Western, 5-4, Jr., 13.5; Ali Hamilton, New Boston Glenwood, 6-0, Sr., 16.0; Jensen Warnock, Portsmouth Clay, 5-10, Jr., 15.8; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester, 6-0, Fr., 12.2; Sydney Spencer, Belpre, 5-6, Jr., 10.0; Rachael Adams, Waterford, 5-8, Jr., 9.5

Third Team

Hannah Dunfee, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-6, Sr., 10.0; Ashley Spencer, Corning Miller, 5-8, So., 11.0; Madison Williams, Reedsville Eastern, 5-9, Sr., 13.0; Phoenix Cleland, Racine Southern, 5-6, So., 7.3; Erin Evans, Crown City South Gallia, 5-8, Sr., 10.2; Haley Whitt, Latham Western, 5-7, Jr., 10.0; Bre Call, Lucasville Valley, 5-6, So., 12.2; Peyton Helphinstine, New Boston Glenwood, 5-10, Sr., 10.0; Ava Hassel, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-4, Fr., 10.2; Madison Cook, South Webster, 5-10, Jr., 11.7; Sydnie Cox, Manchester, 6-1, Fr., 10.8; Kyna Waderker, Belpre, 6-0, So., 14.0

Special Mention

Emma Beha, Stewart Federal Hocking; Jess Parker, Reedsville Eastern; Baylee Wolfe, Racine Southern; Aaliyah Howell, Crown City South Gallia; Ashley Bartram, Ironton St. Joseph; Kaitlyn Crabtree, Willow Wood Symmes Valley; Kame Sweeney, Franklin Furnace Green; Sophia Balestra, Portsmouth Clay; Taylor Schmidt, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Avery Zempter, South Webster; McKinlee Ryan, Peebles; Cylee Bratton, Mowrystown Whiteoak; Hannah Duff, Waterford; Hayley Duff, Waterford