Six representing RedStorm at NAIA Indoor Nationals

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Six student-athletes representing the University of Rio Grande – four men and two women – will be among those competing in the 53rd Annual NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships, which begin Thursday and continue through Saturday at the Robert W. Plaster Center in Pittsburg, Kansas.

Seniors Nikola Andjelic (Split, Croatia) and Alex Nichols (Pickerington, OH) and the freshman duo of Cameron Haught (Enon, OH) and Zavien Parker (Pickerington, OH) will represent the RedStorm in the men’s competition, while seniors Tyanna Petty-Craft (Somerset, OH) and Katie Browning (Athens, OH) will be part of the women’s action.

Andjelic will participate in the Heptathlon, beginning on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. EST. The 60-meter dash, long jump, shot put and high jump portions of the event will take place on Thursday, with the final three portions – the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and 1,000-meter run – set for Friday at 11 a.m. EST.

Andjelic had the third-best qualifying mark of 4,944 points.

Petty-Craft will also be in action on Thursday as part of the Pentathlon beginning at 1 p.m. She had the fifth-highest qualifying total of 3,324 points.

Haught is among those participating in the 3,000-meter race walk on Friday at 11:25 a.m. His qualifying time of 14:12.35 ranks 10th.

Browning and Parker will also be competing on Friday. Browning is part of the pole vault competition at 3 p.m. and Parker will be in the 200-meter dash at 5 p.m.

Browning’s qualifying mark of 3.50m is 17th, while Parker’s time of 22.36 is 25th among the national qualifiers.

Saturday’s schedule finds Nichols in the men’s shot put at 1 p.m., while Petty-Craft is in the women’s high jump at 1:30 p.m.

Nichols qualified 26th with an effort of 15.46m and Petty-Craft was 11th among the qualifiers in her event with a mark of 1.65m.

The top eight finishers in each event earn All-American status.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.